Hutchinson’s girls track and field team may be young, and it may not be as deep as other teams, but the Tigers are ambitious and ready to compete, and that counts for quite a bit as far as co-head coaches Christie Hantge and Gina Plotz are concerned.
“Overall, I think this group of girls seems competitive and they want to be here,” Hantge said. “And that’s good because you want girls who want to be here.”
The Tigers have 22 athletes on their roster and just two seniors: Allie Eischens and Karlee Wolff. After missing all of last year due to COVID-19, that means the bulk of Hutch’s team is kids with one year or less of varsity experience.
“Right now I would say we are more on the younger end,” Hantge said. “The bulk of our kids is ninth and 10th graders. There are lots of girls new to the program.”
But a team with lots of new athletes means lots of new discoveries, and the coaches are already finding this young group is eager to learn and fill spots where they are needed.
“We have a good chunk of new girls, and between the sophomores and freshmen people are just interested in jumping, and that’s exciting,” Plotz said.
The jumping and sprinting events look to be two of Hutch’s strengths this year, according to the two coaches. The team held its first competition in almost two years last week when it hosted a quadrangular with St. Peter, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and GFW, and the Tigers took second thanks to several first-place finishes.
Eischens helped lead the way with first-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, as well as a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. She’ll look to lead the team all year in those events, and pitch in with the 4x100 relay team, which took second last week.
Juniors Morgan Dean, Myma Redd and Jill Yearling, as well as sophomore Brooke Kobow will also help out with Hutch’s sprints and short relays.
Jumpers also started strong for the Tigers. Kobow leapt to 14-03 in the long jump for second place in her first varsity meet, while teammate Shelby Lang was close behind in third place. In the high jump, experienced junior Erin Tews took first place with a jump of 4-06, followed by teammate Breanna Stansbury in second. Those four plus Eischens look like they’ll lead the way, while other newcomers may find their way into the lineup.
Hutchinson’s distance running group is small, but it’s led by past state qualifier Isabelle Schmitz, who will be a favorite to win most of her races this year. She took first in the 3200- and 1600-meter runs last week.
“She’s really stepped up to be a leader with the small group of distance kids that we have,” Hantge said.
Others joining Schmitz on the longer runs include sophomores Ella Froning and Paige Decker, and in the mid-distance events the Tigers are led by Stansbury and freshman Hannah Wigern.
The Tigers also have experience leading the way in the throwing events with Wolff and junior Emmaline Thomas, plus sophomore Lily Sickmann. One area the team is completely open is at pole vault, but the coaches said they have some ideas for who might fit in that spot.
When it comes to competing in the Wright County Conference East, Hutch’s coaches were realistic, saying they’d like to finish in the middle of the pack with deep teams such as New Prague and Waconia likely leading the way. But they’re not counting themselves out of any competition, and with seasoned group of leaders and eager beginners, the Tigers may surprise some people in 2021.
“I was telling Christie the other day at practice, just being able to see the leadership in some of our junior and seniors, having them do a little bit of coaching in practice is exciting,” Plotz said. “Helping each other with starts or leading drills at the beginning of practice, that’s exciting because we knew them as the young ones a couple years ago, and to see them step in and pull in those leadership skills is exciting.”