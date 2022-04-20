Small but experienced — that’s a good way to describe this year’s Hutchinson High School girls track and field team. And nobody has had more experience or more success in recent years than junior distance runner Isabelle Schmitz.
Schmitz was the Hutch girls’ lone state qualifier last year in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, taking fifth and eighth place, respectively. This past fall, however, she took a big leap in her running career when she won her first cross-country state championship. Now she and the Tigers are hoping to replicate that success on the track this spring.
Schmitz isn’t the only Tigers returner with experience. After graduating a small senior class in 2021, Hutch co-head coaches Gina Plotz and Christie Hantge are anticipating a big year of growth for the team.
“We are able to have athletes in all of the different events/areas of track and field,” the coaches said. “We also have strong leadership in our captains that work, have fun and lead by example.”
Those team captains are Morgan Dean, Jill Yearling, Emmaline Thomas and Brooke Kobow. They, along with Schmitz, are part of a strong core of returners who will anchor the team. The Tigers also have seven new freshman ready to fill in where needed
Going down the list of events, in the sprint and mid-distance races the Tigers have returners Myma Redd, Emily Chatfield, Brooke Kobow, Shelby Lang, Ella Froning, Breanna Stansbury, Dean and Yearling ready to lead the way. Schmitz may also step in to run a mid-distance event along with dominating the distance runs.
Adding to the team’s running depth are newcomers Bri Kobow, Jenna Goldschmidt and Maddie Wester in the sprints, and Ella Stiris and Kiera Ziemer in the mid-distance runs.
Hutchinson lost its top hurdler in Allie Eischens last year, but they have some experience returning with Stansbury and Zoe Theis, and a newcomer in Kylie Crawford with good potential.
On the field, the Tigers will have to replace throwers Karlee Wolf and Ashley Locy, but they have some experienced throwers returning as well with Emmaline Thomas and Lily Sickmann. They may be joined by Froning and Theis, who have shown early interest in those events.
Hutch also has some returning experience in the jumping events with Lang, Bethany Yearling, Brenna Killian and Erin Tews. And in the pole vault the Tigers have Hannah Wigern back for another year.
With athletes covering every event of the meets, Plotz and Hantge are optimistic that the Tigers will have plenty of scoring opportunities when they compete in the Wright County Conference East championship this year. Hutchinson took fifth last year, but the conference has change dramatically now that Orono, Waconia and New Prague are gone, and Southwest Christian has joined, making it six teams rather than eight.
“With our team being smaller this year, the change may benefit us,” Plotz and Hantge said. “We may have depth that can go a bit further to scoring more points to hopefully finish in the top half of every WCC meet this year.”
The Tigers are also optimistic about changes made to the section this spring. This is the first year of a three-class format for track and field. That means the Tigers will no longer be up against larger schools such as Chanhassen, Chaska and Shakopee. They’ll compete in Section 2AA with Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Jordan, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington. The change could open things up to help the Tigers do better at sections and possibly have more state qualifiers.
Success will largely hinge on how well the Tigers develop through the season, both physically and mentally, the coaches said.
“Ultimately, we want them to gain life skills they can take beyond the track and field season,” Plotz and Hantge said. “As far as performance goals, we are looking to finish in the top half in all of our meets. Another goal would be to have athletes be at their best performance level at the section meet, breaking their personal bests and achieving their season goals.”