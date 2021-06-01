If you or someone you know is curious about joining the Hutchinson Tigers cycling team, don't miss the free try-it-out event this weekend.
From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, boys and girls grade six through 12 are invited out to Stahl's Lake Park, north of Hutchinson, to see if the sport of mountain biking is right for them. Participants should bring a bike and helmet, if they have one, and a parent to sign a waiver.
Practices for the team begin July 6 and are Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Call Craig Juhnke at 320-583-7381 or visit hutchtigerscycling.org for more information.