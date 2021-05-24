Lane Glaser, a 2019 Hutchinson graduate, got his first taste of college baseball this spring as a member of the Iowa Central Community College Tritons.
Glaser saw most of his action as a pitcher, appearing in 12 games, including three starts. He earned a 1-2 record and 9.85 ERA, allowing 27 earned runs and 37 hits in 24.2 innings of work. He also walked 15 batters and struck out 11.
As a hitter Glaser went 0-2.
The Tritons played a full schedule, going 35-23 but coming up in the Region XI Tournament after two straight losses to Kirkwood Community College.