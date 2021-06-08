Hutchinson sophomore Claire Schweim fell just a few strokes short of qualifying for the state girls golf tournament Monday. She led the Tigers boys and girls teams this past week at the Section 2AAA Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek, in Jordan.
Schweim started the tournament June 2 by shooting a two-birdie round of 82 to put her in a tie for eighth place overall. Only golfers within five strokes of the fifth-place player made the cut, and Schweim was Hutch’s lone player to do so.
As a team the Tiger girls scored 368 to take sixth place overall, one stroke behind fifth-place Orono. Both teams missed the second-day cut, however, as only the top four teams made it, and Chanhassen shot a 356 to take the fourth spot along with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Chaska.
Along with Schweim, , Kaitlan Ives shot a 93, Addison Longie a 96 and Kylie Knodel a 97 for Hutch’s top four scores.
All alone on the second day of the tournament, Schweim finished out the season by shooting 84 for a two-day total of 166. She finished in ninth place overall and was six strokes shy of qualifying for the state tournament. The top five individuals who aren’t part of the two state-qualifying teams make the state cut.
For the Hutchinson boys team, Devon Verhasselt shot an 80 to lead the way, and Cameron Longie scored an 82. Those scores fell short of the second-day cut, however, as the fifth-place player on June 2 scored a 70, which meant golfers had to shoot 75 or lower to qualify.
Along with their top two players, Joe Anderson shot an 84 and Alex Staples carded an 87 to help the Tigers score 333 and finish ninth in the tournament overall.
Section 2AAA Tournament (June 2, 6)
Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan
Girls Golf
Teams: 1. Eden Prairie 659 (326-333), 2. Minnetonka 676 (336-340), 3. Chaska 695 (353-342), 4. Chanhassen 704 (356-348), 5. Orono 367, 6. Hutchinson 368, 7. Shakopee 390, 8. Mankato West 417, 9. Waconia 420, 10. Prior Lake 429, 11. New Prague 442
Medalist: Madi Hicks (Chan) 150 (75-75)
Hutchinson: Claire Schweim 166 (82-84), Kaitlan Ives 93, Addison Longie 96, Kylie Knodel 97, Elle Schweim 110, Mallory Johnson 125
Boys Golf
Teams: 1. Chaska 591 (291-300), 2. Minnetonka 600 (300-300), 3. Eden Prairie 607 (299-308), 4. Mankato West 608 (300-308), 5. Chanhassen 305, 6. Orono 308, 7. Shakopee 314, 8. Prior Lake 318, 9. Hutchinson 333, 10. Mankato East 334, 11. Waconia 336, 12. New Prague 337
Medalist: Leo Gellert (Mank W) 136 (68-68)
Hutchinson: Devon Verhasselt 80, Cameron Longie 82, Joe Anderson 84, Alex Staples 87, Cade Salmela 90, Cole Rahne 90