There was good news for Minnesota golf fans last Friday when Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order allowing golf courses around the state to open for business. As soon as the governor made his announcement, the tee times at Crow River Golf Club immediately began to fill up.
“The phone was going crazy from 2 o’clock on,” Tom Parsons, the club’s general manager, said. “I sent out an email to membership, letting them know that I would start accepting calls again, this Saturday at 8 o’clock. It was constantly ringing.”
Saturday was the first official day Crow River opened, but it was for members only to keep the rush at a minimum. There is also a 10-minute tee time gap between golfers, just to stay on the cautious side. They will allow more people when they figure out how the process will work.
Hearing from the Minnesota Golf Association, the PGA of America and Minnesota PGA, Parsons said he expects most golf courses would open by Friday. Even though the order came a week earlier than anticipated, Crow River Golf Club was able to have enough personnel to work the clubhouse and prepare the course for the rush.
“We did ramp up our golf course maintenance crew last week,” Parsons said. “We started getting people out in earnest to get the golf course ready. … There’s still a lot of unknowns that we’re still learning as we go. This is a totally different way of doing business for us. But the nice thing is, business is open.”
Golf wasn’t the only thing Gov. Walz’ executive order changed. It also reopened bait shops for live bait, outdoor shooting ranges and marina services.
Although golf has returned to Minnesota, there are guidelines for course managers and golfers to follow: Tee times must be staggered and golfers must stay 6 feet away from each other. There will be a lot more golf carts used as there is no sharing carts except with household members. Carts must also be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Rakes, ball washers, water coolers and anything someone might touch must be removed. Cup sleeves must be raised so balls bounce off rather than dropping in, preventing people from having to touch the flag or cup.
Ted Beatty has been a member at Crow River since 1973. Since he retired, Beatty estimates he golfs about 120 times each summer.
“If I’m not fishing, I’m here,” he said.
Beatty fully expected that golf courses would reopen at some point, but not as quickly as they did. But that doesn’t matter to him.
“I actually thought it’d probably be mid-May,” he said. “But the weather’s cooperated and the governor’s cooperated, so we’re in good shape.”
Greg Murch golfs with Beatty and has been a member at Crow River for many years. Like Beatty, he is pleased that the greens will be open during this unprecedented time.
“Just to get outside again,” Murch said of why he’s happy. “We’ll get to move around, seems like a pretty good deal.”
Bruce Lickfelt was another member of Beatty’s and Murch’s group who was out on the first day that the course was open. For Lickfelt, the course opening is meaningful because of what it might represent in the grand scheme of things.
“I think it’s going to help a lot of people in Minnesota just get their spirits up,” he said. “Things will slowly open up.”
Parsons is in the same boat as Lickfelt. By having golf courses open, hopefully it can be a small dose of what life was like before the pandemic.
“All businesses are suffering,” Parsons said. “To have the opportunity to open back up, it means everything to us and our membership. Hopefully the community will come out and support it as well.”