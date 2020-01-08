McLeod County 4-H is gearing up for its 2020 shooting sports season with a kick-off event 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Little Crow Archery Building in the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
4-H shooting sports is led by screened and certified instructors who teach safety, concentration, self-discipline and other skills to young people. Both competitive and cooperative skills are part of the training, and they also learn local policies, regulations, laws and ethical behavior.
The following disciplines are available:
- Wildlife: kindergarten and older
- Archery: third grade and older
- BB Gun: third grade and older
- Air Rifle/Pistol: fourth grade and older
- .22 Rifle/Pistol: seventh grade and older
- Muzzleloading: seventh grade and older
- Shotgun: seventh grade and older
McLeod County 4-H provides bows, air rifles, pistols and shotguns, but participants must provide their own ammunition and safety glasses.
Following the kick-off event, the program will host winter practices 7-9 p.m. through April 9 at the Fairgrounds, and summer practices 7-9 p.m. May 19 through Sept. 8 at Gopher Campfire.
For more information, call Darcy Cole at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.