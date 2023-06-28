The year was 1940, and people across the free world watched in horror as a Second World War began to unfold. The German war machine, under Nazi control, was on a rampage. The previous year saw Germany expand its borders and sign a nonaggression pact with Soviet Russia. With the Russian Bear out of their way, the Nazis set their sights on the rest of Europe. By the end of June 1940, they had control of northern France and looked to gain a strong foothold in Great Britain. To make matters worse, Italy entered the war and invaded southern France.
Across the pond, in the United States, the fears of another World War were just one of many things weighing on people’s minds. The nation was still reeling from the Great Depression, and many found themselves scrounging to make ends meet. On July 14, one man, a commercial fisherman struggling to make ends meet, simply had enough.
His name was Bryant Baumgardner and he watched helplessly as his wholesale fishing operation fell under the yoke of new regulations that inhibited his business. On that day, Baumgardner’s hired men were cleaning their morning catch when three game wardens entered Baumgardner’s property and demanded he show his license. Rather than produce a license, however, Baumgardner produced a 12-gauge shotgun and killed all three wardens as well as himself. One can only speculate that the pressure of the times, as well as the threat to his business, simply pushed Baumgardner over the edge. The hired men fled the scene and alerted the authorities. Left behind were the cleaning tables with half cleaned fish left out. The fish were, of all things, bullheads.
The bullhead … it’s a fish that certainly has a love-hate relationship with Minnesota anglers. Most regard it as a lowly fish, a black-backed or yellow-bellied, bottom dwelling little cousin to the catfish with barbed fins that sting, a slimy exterior and whiskered face. It’s a fish that certainly gets a bad rap among anglers. In fact, if you’ve spent any time fishing at all, you’ve probably heard someone label them as the “Iowa Walleye” – a friendly jab at those southern neighbors who will gladly catch, clean and eat one. For all that is worth, however, find someone who has eaten a good batch of “heads,” and you’ll find someone who has no qualms of catching one, or several of them.
The days of anglers flocking to Minnesota resorts in search of big bullheads are long gone, yet there are still people out there who look for the fish.
“We still get calls with people asking where to catch 1/2-pound (to) 3/4-pound bullheads – the type that fry up nice or that people caught when they were kids,” said Ryan Doornbos, area fishery supervisor in the Windom office. He knows firsthand that bullhead anglers are still out there and doing their best to find fish. Through the years, however, he’s watched as their numbers have slightly declined.
“We still have bullheads around,” he said, “but not as many as we used to.”
The bullhead, specifically the black bullhead. is native to Minnesota and favors shallow lakes that freeze out through winter, or lakes that have less than ideal water quality, and part of their slight decline may have to do with an effort to improve water quality in lakes that have been negatively affected by lakeshore development and agriculture runoff.
“We’ve seen black bullhead numbers decline in the more stable lakes,” Brandon Eder, Waterville Fisheries Assistant Area Supervisor, said. “Black bullheads do better in shallow, winterkill type lakes. By fixing sewers and not allowing phosphorus fertilizer on lawns near the lakes, we’ve been able to improve water quality. Interestingly, we’ve seen a rise in yellow bullheads on these lakes as they do better in clearer water.”
Another reason for a noticeable decline in black bullhead numbers may have to do with niche competition.
“I began here in 1999,” Doornubs said. “One observation is that we’ve been seeing more channel catfish in lakes with lower bullhead populations. When I started here, we didn’t typically see young catfish unless they were stocked. Now, we are beginning to see more ‘young-of-the-year’ catfish that are a result of natural reproduction. Both species occupy the same niche, but catfish are more predacious, and it can be hard for bullheads to compete with them if you have a strong catfish population.”
For years it’s been an unwritten rule amongst anglers that an overabundance of bullheads is to blame for tearing up vegetation and creating poor water conditions, but the blame may not be entirely warranted.
“Bullheads do cause some poor conditions in lakes, but it’s important to remember that they thrive in lakes where those conditions are naturally present,” Eder said.
“Bullheads are a native species to Minnesota and are part of our ecology,” Dornbus added. “Poor lake quality blamed on bullheads may have more to do with natural factors such as winterkill. Larger gamefish that eat bullheads aren’t usually present in large numbers in these lakes, so it allows bullheads to flourish in waters they already thrive in.”
There’s no doubt that the popularity of bullhead fishing has declined, yet there are still anglers who look to put a few “heads” in the pail for a good homecooked meal.
The fish can be caught with basic methods. All an angler needs are a good pole, a bobber and a plain hook. As far as bait, bullheads aren’t known for being picky eaters. Angleworms and nightcrawlers are standards, but bullheads will typically eat nearly anything they can fit in their mouth – leeches, dead minnows, crayfish, hotdogs, and even marshmallows have been known to catch the fish. Since they are part of the catfish family, a good stink bait is never a bad choice. The technique is as simple as the bait. Find a slow-moving river or heavily vegetative shallow and fish close to the bottom. Early mornings and right after dusk are good times to catch one, or several.
If you’re like me, you’ve probably caught your fair share of bullheads while fishing bluegill or early dusk walleye. Also, if you’re like me, you’ve more than likely grumbled when you pull a whiskery bullhead from the water thinking you’ve hooked a gamefish. Be that as it may, the bullhead anglers are still out there, and you’ll scarcely find one who says he or she catches and cleans them because they taste bad. With that in mind, next time you hook one, don’t be afraid to throw it in the live well. If you do, drop me a line and tell me how it tastes. I hear they’re not bad … but for that I might let you be the judge.