Black bullheads

The year was 1940, and people across the free world watched in horror as a Second World War began to unfold. The German war machine, under Nazi control, was on a rampage. The previous year saw Germany expand its borders and sign a nonaggression pact with Soviet Russia. With the Russian Bear out of their way, the Nazis set their sights on the rest of Europe. By the end of June 1940, they had control of northern France and looked to gain a strong foothold in Great Britain. To make matters worse, Italy entered the war and invaded southern France.

Across the pond, in the United States, the fears of another World War were just one of many things weighing on people’s minds. The nation was still reeling from the Great Depression, and many found themselves scrounging to make ends meet. On July 14, one man, a commercial fisherman struggling to make ends meet, simply had enough.

