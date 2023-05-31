Brian Haines

Brian Haines

Hello there, and welcome to Haines Landing, a place for fibbers, liars, and pretty much any truth-stretching outdoors enthusiast. This is the place where the fish are always a little longer, the bucks are always a little bigger, and the one that got away grows more elusive with each telling of the story.

I’m Brian Haines. Some of you may know me as the “history guy” in the area, and rightfully so as I’ve written hundreds of historical columns that have appeared in regional publications over the past few years. What some of you may not know, however, is that I love to write about the outdoors. Many of my articles have appeared in nationwide publications such as Ducks Unlimited and Sporting Classics. Proudly, I can now say that I’ve been given the opportunity to share them here as well. With that said, let’s get to some fish tales!

-- This story was originally published in Outdoor News.

Tags