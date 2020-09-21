Dawn Gillman was just one voice. One signature of nearly 25,000 on a petition on Change.org asking the Minnesota State High School League to reconsider and bring football and volleyball back to the fall season.
Gillman, a mother of two Dassel-Cokato football players, organizer of a Facebook movement, Let Them Play, said she represented 500 member schools, more than 26,000 football players and 14,000 volleyball athletes.
Gillman asked the 18 Board of Directors to stick to their mission statement. To provide educational opportunities and leadership and support for students through interscholastic athletics.
The directors listened Sept. 21 in a MSHSL special board meeting held remotely on Zoom.
By a 14-4 vote for volleyball, and a 15-3 vote for football, those sports will begin practice Sept. 28 with first contests available in early October
“It’s a major shift in what we had been told earlier that they were going to move everything to the spring, but I have no doubt that myself and activities directors, coaches around the state are going to do what we can to make sure what we’ve got back now is successful,” said Thayne Johnson, Hutchinson High School’s activities director. “There are going to be challenges and obstacles in the way, not the least of which is getting the schedules in place. That’s the big thing right now.”
HOW IT WILL LOOK
Discussion on football centered around what a schedule might look like. While what the postseason will look like is still undecided, a six-week regular season schedule will begin Oct. 9 and extend to Nov. 13.
A two-week playoff is available for the weeks of Nov. 16 and 23. Schedules will be developed matching teams from within their districts.
"It’s about giving everyone an opportunity to participate," said board member Dustin Bosshart of St. Clair on focusing on a longer six-week regular season versus an extended postseason.
Already in place, football and volleyball training sessions may occur Sept. 21-26.
"From Day One, our football coaches have said fall is their season and that's when they'd like to play," MSHSL Associate Director Bob Madison said.
Tigers football coach Andy Rostberg reacted to the news by saying that although it wouldn’t look the same as last year, he’s glad there will be a season in fall 2020.
“I think they started comparing fact versus fear, and early on they didn’t know a lot about what was going to happen,” Rostberg said. “Now they maybe do have a little bit more of a handle, and they’ve talked to a lot of health care professionals and gotten a lot of factual information about competing, and they’ve seen a lot of states around us have been competing and having great results without spikes or anything like that.”
Results from 394 schools that responded to a MSHSL survey last week indicated 80 percent favored football this fall. The number was 76 percent in favor of fall volleyball from across the state.
Jody Redman, MSHSL associate director, said the volleyball advisory board expressed the pros for playing this fall included less crossover with spring sports, a more traditional season, and available facilities.
Dennis Piechowski, the Tigers’ volleyball coach, made it clear that he was not happy about the MSHSL Board’s decisions throughout this fall.
“I think it’s poor planning, and I say that because we now have one week to figure out schedules, details, all the things that people don’t think of behind the scenes,” he said. “OK, we’re going to have matches, but we can’t have spectators in the gym, so we’re going to have to come up with some way of being able to get those games out there so people can watch.
“The other thing that kind of surprises me and disappoints a little bit is, I know I have in Hutchinson here a number of girls that are playing other fall sports like soccer and tennis. So those individuals have been a member of that team, and I’m assuming that team is counting on them to be a part of the program for the time being.”
Volleyball will have 10 days of practice with first matches on Oct. 8. A team may play up to 14 regular season matches — no tournaments — over a seven-week stretch.
That timeline leaves two weeks for a culminating event for post-season play, which brings up another kink, how will this change affect winter sports?
“When you look at the volleyball season going out 10 weeks, what does that do for basketball and hockey?” Johnson said. “My guess is that’s going to be the next topic of discussion. I think it’s important for people to know we haven’t heard anything about that. We haven’t heard, as of now, any discussion on schedules or calendars, and that’s coming Oct. 1.”
POSTSEASONS FOR OTHER SPORTS
Also discussed Monday were post-season formats for other fall sports. Here’s what the board determined:
Girls tennis
- Start/End Date: Oct. 5/Oct. 17
- Location: High seed hosts, all outdoor events.
- Format: Team only, no individual play. Championship and consolation brackets. Two matches per week. Seeding will be based on geography (North and South subsections likely to be used in Section 2AA)
- Spectators: Up to 250 people. Section to determine if tickets will be sold.
Girls swimming and diving
- Date: The week of Oct. 19
- Location: A multi-site section meet held over two days with diving at a separate time and mutually agreed upon location determined by section management and region.
- Format: Timed finals format with a maximum of four teams at any one site. Teams allowed a maximum of four entries per event. This also applies to diving. Maximum number of swimmers per team would be 22, bringing the total of swim competitors to 88. Three coaches allowed. No student managers.
- Spectators: None if held at a pool inside of a school building.
Boys and girls cross-country
- Date: The week of Oct. 12
- Location: Multiple sites as determined by each section
- Format: A multi-site or multi-session section meet held over two days if necessary. A maximum of four teams on course at one time. Section management and regions to determine how to group teams for competition. Teams consist of six runners with the top five scoring. This allows for not more than 24 runners on the start line at any time. Girls and boys races may run on the same day and same course, but not be on the course at the same time.
- Spectators: Up to 250 spectators on site. Each participant is suggested to have two people viewing the race. Only athletes are allowed in the camp sites, and spectators must stay away from the start line and finish chutes.
Boys and girls soccer
- Start/End Date: Oct. 12/Oct. 24
- Location: High seed or neutral site
- Format: First week: Round of 16/8 for Class A, Round of 8 for Class AA. Second week: starting on Oct. 19 should be used for semifinals and finals.
- Spectators: Up to 250 people. Section will determine if there is an attendance cost.
No decision on state tournaments has been decided. A scheduled Oct. 1 MSHSL Board of Directors meeting could bring some clarity.