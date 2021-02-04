Section and state tournaments for Minnesota winter high school athletics are a go as 10 different sports will run state tournaments in a 32-day stretch between March 10 and April 10.
"It's going to be an intense time," said Executive Director Erich Martens of the Minnesota State High School League, at the Feb. 4 Board of Directors virtual meeting.
While tournaments will look different — including venues, spectators and format — a majority of the events will feature the same amount of qualifying teams and individuals.
Martens mentioned twice that these plans are still projected and continue to be in the planning stage. "A lot of detail will be added in the coming weeks," he said.
Dance: March 12-13; Edina High School
Jazz will compete on Friday and Kick on Saturday. The state meet would still consist of three classes, 12 teams per class. Four teams would compete in each pod. The gymnasium would be cleared and cleaned and the next pod would dance. Because of travel, Class 3A will kick off competition in the morning.
Additionally, there will be no preliminary competition. Each team in each class will dance just once, with a finals-only scoring format.
Boys swimming and diving: March 18-20; University of Minnesota Aquatic Center
The diving competition for both Class A and Class 2A is planned for March 18. The swimming competition will be March 19-20, with one class on each day and no preliminary swims, only a timed-final format much like sections.
Each class will split into two pods, one swimming in the afternoon, and another in the evening. Coaches Association is working out what those pods may look like, but it appears as if the top seeds will be put together as much as possible.
At this point, no spectators are allowed.
Wrestling: March 25-27; venues undecided
Sections will send two teams and four individuals at each weight class to a preliminary round that will occur before the state final venue. From that preliminary round, one of four teams and two of eight individuals will advance to state final venue.
At state, the three classes will each compete on one day. Team competition, which will include semifinals and finals, will be in the morning. Individual competition, involving eight individuals at each weight class, will commence in the afternoon and evening.
Girls hockey: March 25-26, April 1, April 3; Xcel Energy Center
Seven days of state hockey in downtown St. Paul begins with quarterfinals March 25-26. Four games will be played on each day. Four semifinal games are set for April 1 with both championships on April 3.
There will be no consolation or third-place games.
Boys hockey: March 30-31, April 2 and April 3; Xcel Energy Center
The Quarterfinals will be March 30-31. Four games will be played on each day. Four semifinal games are set for April 2, with both championships on April 3. A total of 20 games between the girls and boys state tournament will be broadcast on Channel 45.
There will be no consolation or third-place games.
Boys and girls basketball: March 30-31, April 6-8 and April 9-10; various venues and Target Center
State quarterfinals for boys and girls will be held March 30-31 at regional sites around the state. MSHSL staff is coordinating locations, which will include high schools and small colleges.
State semifinals will be April 6-8 and the championships April 9-10, all at Target Center. The schedule for these dates has not been processed. In total, 24 games will be televised by Channel 45.
Like hockey, there will be no consolation or third-place games.