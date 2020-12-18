With Wednesday's Executive Order 20-103 by Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League will begin in-person practice for winter sports and activities on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Girls and boys basketball, girls and boys hockey, wrestling and boys swimming and diving may begin in-person practice, and the dance season may also resume in-person practice sessions.
Member schools have the option to begin in-person participation at a later date if it best aligns with their district’s COVID-19 response plan, the MSHSL release said.
"While we recognize that our students, coaches and families are anxious to return to activities and athletics, the Jan. 4, 2021, date aligns well with many member schools’ calendars as they return from extended breaks," said League Executive Director Erich Martens. "This opportunity to participate in athletics and activities also comes with great responsibility. It is critical that all students, coaches, directors, and officials maintain the highest standard of health and safety, both in and outside of school. Everyone must actively share the responsibility of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping themselves and others safe and healthy."
The MSHSL will continue to work with the Minnesota Department of Health and the League’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to review and update the Sports and Activities Guidance and Information that will further clarify, reinforce and implement the commitment to providing the safest environment for all involved.
"The League appreciates the hard work of Gov. Walz and state departments in recognizing the significance and importance of these activities and athletics for our students," Martens said. "Through participation in League activities and athletics, our students have enhanced physical and mental health and well-being. And, when they participate under the leadership and mentorship of League-trained and certified coaches and directors, implementing League-provided protocols and guidance, they can enjoy the safest possible experiences."
As for youth sports the executive order says practices may also begin Jan. 4, 2021. Games and tournaments, though, remain on hold until further directive.
Organized sport activity will no longer be directly tied to county case data or school learning model, the order said.
Additional guidance regarding the resumption of practices will be forthcoming.
HOW DOES THE WINTER SCHEDULE LOOK?
While teams have been given the OK to begin practices in January, it's still unknown when competitions will be allowed.
At its Board of Directors meeting in December, the MSHSL presented three possible models for returning to play. At this point the second option, with a practice start date of Jan. 4, appears to be the most likely option, but much still depends on when competitions can start.
Here's a look at how that winter 2021 schedule could go:
- Dance: 10 weeks, Jan. 4-Feb. 15; sections Feb. 22 and March 1
- Boys Swimming and Diving: 11 weeks, Jan. 4-March 1; sections March 8
- Wrestling: 12 weeks, Jan. 4-March 1; sections March 8 and 15
- Boys Hockey: 13 weeks, Jan. 4-March 15; sections TBD
- Girls Hockey: 13 weeks, Jan. 4-March 15; sections TBD
- Girls Basketball: 13 weeks, Jan. 4-March 15; sections TBD
- Boys Basketball: 13 weeks, Jan. 4-March 15; sections TBD
All sports should be able to complete 70% of their regular season competitions — a number agreed upon in October by the Board of Directors — with the potential for section and state tournaments.
The MSHSL reiterated on Dec. 16 the "want" for state tournaments in March and April 2021.