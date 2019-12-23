Hutchinson High School’s boys and girls swimming and diving teams have produced multiple state champions and countless section and conference titles throughout the years.
Not all the members of the team are going to be champions, but what most of the swimmers have in common is that they are graduates of the High Tides swim club.
“As swimming has progressed in the state, the more and more that you see at the small-school level for those top-8 level (at state) are all club swimmers,” Tigersharks head coach Rory Fairbanks said. “If you don’t have a club for your kid to get into, they’re going to be behind.”
Fairbanks said that of all the state swimmers he has coached, about 98 to 99 percent have gone through High Tides. The program doesn’t necessarily teach kids how to swim, but it teaches them the major strokes and technique. The basics are the main focus of the program before they start working the swimmers into distance swimming.
High Tides is part of USA Swimming, and its local association is Minnesota Swimming. There are about 80 teams in Minnesota with which High Tides competes. The club has a pre-competitive group known as the bronze and silver level. Some of the swimmers might compete in competition, but the main focus of these divisions are honing technique and skill. The competitive age groups consist of Gold 1, the transitional competitive group is Gold 2, and the upper competitive group is platinum.
High Tides head coach R.J. Greseth began coaching the club in 1988, then moved to Peoria, Illinois, for seven years before returning this past September. Greseth believes that the club is imperative for young swimmers to start in if they want to reach high-level swimming.
“I think swimming is a sport that takes a long time to master,” Greseth said. “It’s not something that people come into and are naturally good at it. Even if they have a natural swimming ability, they have to hone that ability, and that takes a long time.”
Gabe Stassen is a member of the high school boys swimming team this winter. Prior to joining the Tigersharks, he spent seven years with the High Tides. Throughout those years in the club, it helped him prepare for the next level of swimming competition.
“I’m honestly grateful that I went through it,” Stassen said. “I was forced as a kid to go through High Tides to learn the strokes and stuff. But it definitely helped me when I joined the Tigersharks to be a lot more stronger.”
“(High Tides) was pretty good,” eighth-grade boys swimmer Conner Hogan said. “It was pretty skill-based. It improves you a lot.”
Mikayla Witte is a junior at Hutchinson, and this past fall she won the state championship in the 200 freestyle relay and has been part of teams that have broken state records. She is also a graduate of the High Tides program and appreciates how it helped her prepare for state title runs, and for the memories she made along the way.
“It’s really helped to build good technique and other swimming skills to get ready for high school,” Witte said. “It also helped get introduced to lifelong friends. It helps to create a commitment towards the sport, and in order to do well in both of them I feel like you need to be in club because it really helps for high school, and high school also helps club.”
Another thing Fairbanks said is that the club and the high school team have worked very well together. There have been other programs that he has talked to where the high school team and the club team don’t gel very well.
“They don’t try to hold the elite swimmers back,” Fairbanks said. “They encourage them to go to high school and to participate at this level. We’ve worked very well hand in hand together.”
Past president of the High Tides Ronda Witte, mother of Mikayla, agrees that both programs have profited from working in coordination with each other for a common goal of excellence.“Having both coaches from the club and high school program support each other creates a good culture,” Witte said. “The Hutchinson area is fortunate to have such a great swimming community. Honestly, club and high school swimming, they really feed off of each other. Neither one really would be as successful as they are without the other. Just like the swimmers themselves.”But High Tides isn’t just a prerequisite for the Tigersharks. They have many swimmers from around the area, from Glencoe to St. Cloud and even Marshall. High Tides also has many different age groups that go beyond 18. Witte said that it can go up to age 99, if a person was so interested. The program’s goal is building successful swimmers of all ages.“We don’t run a swim program just to create high school swimmers,” Greseth said. “One of my biggest goals is to have my swimmers go on and have college swimming careers. It all works together, club swimming and high school swimming, to get the kid as fast and as good a swimmer as they can be to get them to that level where they’re ready to compete at the college level.”With so many state and section champions throughout the years, the impact the High Tides have had at the high school level is plain to see.It has been rewarding for Witte and other organizers from the High Tides to see the values the swimmers take away from the program. Besides just the experience they get from swimming in big meets, they learn perseverance, work ethic and teamwork. All of those lessons lend themselves perfectly to the goals of the Tigesrharks, and it’s no wonder why the high school team has been so successful.“We would not be able to do what we’ve done in the last 25 years without that program,” Fairbanks said.