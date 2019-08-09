The final two state spots available at the Region 12C tournament were clinched this week at Veterans Memorial Field.
On Wednesday, Howard Lake and Buffalo competed in a win-or-go-home contest. The Orphans took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, a score that held until they earned three insurance runs in the seventh. Howard Lake's Mike Dockendorf kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard with a complete-game shutout in a 4-0 victory, clinching the Orphans' state spot for the third straight year.
The final state bid was up for grabs Thursday, when Maple Lake and Loretto squared off. The Lakers wasted no time jumping out to a lead, plating five runs in the first inning. They scored four more runs in the second inning, and led 14-0 through four innings. Loretto would get one run in the fifth, but it wasn't enough as Maple Lake won 18-1 for its fourth straight state berth.
Cokato and Hutchinson square off in the region semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Howard Lake and Maple Lake play at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will face the loser of Cokato and Hutchinson at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the region championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
— Ryan Kastenschmidt