Hutchinson won its 22nd consecutive game Sunday, rolling Maple Lake 8-1 in a North Star League game at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.
The Huskies finished the league schedule with a 19-3 record and will be the second seed for the Region 12C tournament, which gets underway Aug. 4 in Litchfield. Hutchinson will open up against seventh-seeded Cokato at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Optimist Park.
Before the postseason begins, however, the Huskies, 23-5 overall, have a couple of non-league games this week, both of which will be played on their home field. They are scheduled to play New Ulm Brewers Tuesday, then take on the Brainerd Bees Wednesday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. both days at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.
New Ulm Brewers are a perfect 16-0 in the Tomahawk East League, and are coming off a 34-0 win over the Searles Grizzlies in seven innings Friday.
The Huskies finished a game behind Delano, 20-2, in the North Star League standings.
Hutchinson has seen a remarkable turnaround since late May. The Huskies were 1-5 through the first six games of the season. But they haven’t lost since a 6-5 decision at Delano on May 27.
A 22-game win streak is impressive enough. But the way the Huskies have extended that run is even more remarkable. Including a 10-0 win over the Metro Knights on May 29 that started the streak, Hutchinson has won 16 games by 10 runs or more, outscoring the opposition 277-57.
Balance and depth of talent have played a big part of the team’s success, according to manager Mike Kutter.
“Offensively, one night it might be Jake Wendland, one night it might be Tyler Schiller, or (Jayden) Fleck, or Lane Glaser, but they’ve all contributed,” Kutter said after the Huskies beat Buffalo 12-2 July 20. “We’ve talked about it before, the depth of the lineup is something. We’ve all benefitted from that.”
Against Buffalo, it was Fleck providing all the offense Hutchinson needed at Dave Mooney Complex. Fleck hit a solo shot in the first and another in the third to spark the big win.
Zach Kuseske, undefeated at 8-0 and sporting a 1.15 earned run average over 55 innings, was stellar on the mound. Kuseske allowed one run in the third inning and one in the sixth, but struck out eight for the win in seven innings.
John DeRock led the Huskies on the mound in a 15-5 win over Maple Plain Diamond Devils Friday. DeRock gave up two runs and struck out four in six innings of work.
Hutchinson belted three home runs in a five-run first inning, with DeRock, Jake Wendland and Lane Glaser each going deep.
Wendland finished with three hits and five RBI, while Glaser had four hits and four RBI. Caleb Marquardt added two hits and drove in three runs.
The Huskies closed out the North Star League season with an 8-1 win over Maple Lake Sunday, getting six solid innings from Lane Glaser, who allowed one run. Brother Ty Glaser relieved and tossed three scoreless innings, while allowing one hit and striking out three.
Lane Glaser also went 2-for-4 at the plate, as Hutchinson scored five runs in the second. Marcus Hahn and Adam Katzenmeyer contributed with RBIs and two hits, each.