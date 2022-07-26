Huskies logo
Staff photo by Stephen Wiblemo

Hutchinson won its 22nd consecutive game Sunday, rolling Maple Lake 8-1 in a North Star League game at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.

The Huskies finished the league schedule with a 19-3 record and will be the second seed for the Region 12C tournament, which gets underway Aug. 4 in Litchfield. Hutchinson will open up against seventh-seeded Cokato at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Optimist Park.

Tags