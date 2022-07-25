Hutchinson won its 22nd consecutive game Sunday, rolling Maple Lake 8-1 in a North Star League game at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.
The Huskies finished the league schedule with a 19-3 record and will be the second seed for the Region 12C tournament, which gets underway Aug. 4 in Litchfield. Hutchinson will open up against seventh-seeded Cokato at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Before the postseason begins, however, the Huskies have a couple of non-league games this week, both of which will be played on their home field. They were scheduled to play New Ulm Brewers Tuesday, then take on the Brainerd Bees at 7:30 p.m. today at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.
The Huskies finished a game behind Delano, 20-2, in the North Star League standings.
Hutchinson has seen a remarkable turnaround since the beginning of June. The Huskies were 1-5 through the first six games of the season. But they haven’t lost since a 6-5 decision at Delano on May 27.
A 22-game win streak is impressive enough. But the way the Huskies have extended that run is even more remarkable. Including a 10-0 win over the Metro Knights on May 29 that started the streak, Hutchinson has won 16 games by 10 runs or more, outscoring the opposition 277-57.
Balance and depth of talent have played a big part of the team’s success, according to manager Mike Kutter.
“Offensively, one night it might be Jake Wendland, one night it might be Tyler Schiller, or Fleck, or Lane Glaser, but they’ve all contributed,” Kutter said after the Huskies beat Buffalo 12-2 July 20. “We’ve talked about it before, the depth of the lineup is something. We’ve all benefitted from that.”
Against Buffalo, it was Jayden Fleck providing all the offense Hutchinson needed at Dave Mooney Complex. Fleck hit a solo shot in the first and another in the third to spark the big win.
Zach Kuseske, undefeated at 8-0 and a 1.15 earned run average, was stellar on the mound. He’s thrown 55 innings this season. Kuseske scattered one run in the third inning and one in the sixth, but struck out eight for the win in seven innings.