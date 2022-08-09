The Hutchinson Huskies are headed back to the state tournament.
It didn’t come easily, but the Huskies advanced to the winner’s bracket finals of the Region 12C tournament — and earned state tournament qualification — with a 7-6 win over the Howard Lake Orphans Monday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Hutchinson, 26-5, overcame some uncharacteristic fielding troubles and a 6-1 deficit in the seventh inning to punch its ticket to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C Tournament for the sixth time in seven years.
But before that, there are still games to play in the Region 12C tournament, which continues Thursday and wraps up with the championship game Sunday in Litchfield. Hutchinson is scheduled to play Loretto in the winner’s bracket finals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
With Monday’s win and their 6-2 win over Cokato in the region tournament opener, the Huskies have won 25 games in a row since starting the season 1-5.
While their state tournament appearance has been assured, the Huskies can add some depth to their pitching staff with a strong finish in the region tournament, as placement determines draft order for the region’s four state-qualifying teams to select players from teams that did not qualify.
Hutchinson manager Mike Kutter used his two top arms — Jon DeRock and Lane Glaser — to help the Huskies get past Howard Lake in the region semifinal game, which spanned parts of two evenings. Hutchinson opened a 1-0 lead through three innings in the game that started Sunday night. Then the skies opened, soaking the Optimist Park field and forcing the game to be suspended.
That brought both teams back to Litchfield to start the fourth inning Monday night.
And the restart didn’t look good for the Huskies.
Howard Lake scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, taking advantage of two Huskies errors and a two-run double by Jared Koch to grab a 4-1 lead. Another error in the seventh inning helped the Orphans get two more runs.
Meanwhile, the Huskies were putting runners on base in every inning, they just couldn’t bring them around to score. Through the first six innings, Hutchinson had left nine runners on base.
But the dam finally broke in the bottom of the seventh.
Hutchinson sent 10 men to the plate in the seventh inning as Howard Lake experienced some fielding troubles of its own. The Huskies managed just two hits, but pushed five runs across as the Orphans committed two errors. Marcus Hahn ripped a two-run single as part of the Hutchinson onslaught, which eventually chased starter Noah Bush. Brad Bickman relieved, but one wild pitch advanced runners, and another allowed Hahn to score from third to tie the game at 6-6.
Glaser, who relieved DeRock in the sixth inning and eventually earned the win, set the Orphans down in order in the top of the ninth. He got a big assist from right fielder Matt Piechowski, who made his second diving catch of the game to set down the Orphans’ Matt Macziewski for the second out of the inning.
And in the bottom of the ninth, the Huskies — catcher Cody Arlt specifically — found a way to capitalize on more Howard Lake miscues. Arlt was hit by a pitch to reach first base with one out, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. And later in the inning, standing on third, Arlt charged home with the winning run when a pitch got by Howard Lake catcher Mitchell Baumannn.