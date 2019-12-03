It was another memorable year for the Hutchinson football team, and although it didn’t quite accomplish it’s ultimate goal of winning a state title, the Tigers racked up several accolades in the 2019 fall season.
Among the honors, the Tigers won another 2019 North Central White District Championship. With that, the Tigers earned several other district awards. Nine players were named to the all-district team: senior quarterback Russell Corrigan, senior defensive end Ethan Beffert, senior running back Tyler Schiller, senior running back Hayden Jensen, senior defensive tackle Cody Kurth, senior defensive end Alex Nelson, junior linebacker Tristan Hoppe, junior offensive lineman Jordan Titus, and sophomore safety Mitchell Piehl.
Corrigan was named the District MVP, the top honor in the district awards. Other awards went to Beffert as Most Valuable Defensive Lineman, Hoppe shared the award for Most Valuable Linebacker with Becker’s Brayden Weber, Andy Rostberg was named Head Coach of the Year, and Tim Thode was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
— Stephen Wiblemo