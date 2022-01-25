Hockey fans can look forward to a full slate of icy action Saturday, Feb. 5, as the Hutchinson Hockey Association hosts Hutch Hockey Day at Burich Arena.
The action kicks off Friday, Feb. 4, with the girls JV and varsity teams hosting Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively. From there, Burich Arena has a full day of play starting at 9 a.m. and going until 7 p.m. Saturday. Here's a look at the schedule:
- 9 a.m.: Peewee B1 vs. Moose, East Arena
- 10:15 a.m.: Girls 8U vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, West Arena
- 10:30 a.m.: Peewee B2 vs. Moose, East Arena
- 11:30 a.m.: Last Year Mites scrimmage, West Arena
- Noon: 10UA vs. Willmar, East Arena
- 12:45 p.m.: Peewee A vs. Delano, West Arena
- 1:15 p.m.: 10UB vs. Minnesota River, East Arena
- 3:15 p.m.: Bantam B vs. St. Cloud, East Arena
- 5 p.m.: boys JV vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.
- 7 p.m.: boys varsity vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Along with a full day of games, the Peewee B2 team is leading a Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer effort. During its game Saturday, the team will be raising money to support the Mayo Cancer Research Center. You can learn more or make a donation at the game, or visit tinyurl.com/49ztu5ue to make an online donation.