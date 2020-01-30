Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;28;10-0;19-5
Mound Westonka;19;9-3-1;15-6-2
Hutchinson;16;8-4;16-7
Orono;15;7-4-1;13-8-1
Delano/Rockford;12;5-5-2;6-14-2
Litchfield/DC;9;3-8-1;12-11-1
New Prague;5;2-8-1;5-16-2
Waconia;0;0-12;4-19-1
Jan. 28 results
Holy Family 3, Hutchinson 0
Mound Westonka 3, Delano/R 0
New Prague 5, Waconia 2
Orono 3, LDC 0
Jan. 27 results
Hutchinson 6, LDC 0
Orono 8 Waconia 0
Holy Family 3, Hutchinson 0 (Jan. 28)
HFC ..... 2 0 1 — 3
Hutch ... 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First period: HF—Libby Kamp (Caitlin Rock, Sydney Paulsen) 3:26, HF—Maeve Kelly (Grayson Limke) 15:18
Second period: no goals
Third period: HF—Kelly (empty net) (Limke, Taylor Koeppl) 16:09
PP: Hutch 0/2; HFC 0/1
Shots: Hutch 24 (7-10-7); HFC 34 (13-13-8)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 24/26, F—Sedona Blair 24/24
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;24;6-1;11-9
Orono;18;8-1;17-2-1
Delano;14;7-2;13-6
Hutchinson;9;4-4-1;12-6-1
New Prague;9;3-4-1;5-12-3
Mound Westonka;8;4-6;12-8-1
Waconia;4;2-8;4-14
Litchfield/DC;2;1-9;9-11
Jan. 28 results
Orono 11, LDC 1
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
Delano 7, Mound Westonka 1
Andover 7, Holy Family 1
Jan. 27 results
Orono 11, Waconia 3
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
New Prague;5-0;13-5
Waconia;4-1;12-6
Hutchinson;2-2;12-5
Holy Family;2-2;10-8
Orono;1-4;10-9
Delano;0-5;3-15
Jan. 28 results
Hutchinson 83, Delano 28
Holy Family 81, Orono 59
New Prague 75, Waconia 56
Boys Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Delano;3-0;13-2
Waconia;3-0;12-4
Orono;3-2;6-11
Hutchinson;1-3;8-8
New Prague;1-3;4-12
Holy Family;0-3;6-9
Jan. 28 results
Delano 62, Hutchinson 53
Orono 87, Holy Family 56
Waconia 60, New Prague 43
Delano 58, Hutchinson 43 (Jan. 28)
Hutchinson... 12 31 — 43
Delano.......... 27 31 — 58
Individual Stats
Points: Russell Corrigan 13, Sam Rensch 12, Zach Kuseske 6, Billy Marquardt 4, Aaron Elliott 4, Devon Verhasselt 2, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Rensch 8, Kuseske 4, Corrigan 3, Verhasselt 2, Johnson 2, Elliott 1, Marquardt 1
Assists: Kuseske 3, Corrigan 2, Marquardt 2, Verhasselt 1, Johnson 1, Carson Hutton 1
Steals: Verhasselt 1, Marquardt 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: none
Wrestling
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
New Prague;3-0;19-0
Waconia;2-1;9-6
Hutchinson;2-1;12-2
Orono;1-3;4-10
Delano;0-3;4-15
Jan. 28 results
Hutchinson 61, Milaca 6
Hutchinson 57, Annandale/ML 12
Hutchinson 57, Annadale/Maple Lake 12
106: Noah Gindele (A) pinned at 5:25 ... 120: Grant Peirce (H) won 6-4 dec. over Zayne Brown ... 126: Jackson Bunde (A) won 6-4 dec. over Parker Peterson ... 132: Jay Rickertsen (H) won 7-2 dec. over Zach Pribyl ... 138: Camden Kron (H) pinned Shay McClory at 3:14 ... 145: Payton Jepsen (H) pinned Zach Schmidt at 4:35 ... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Jake Vassar at 2:57 ... 160: Adam Neuman (A) won 10-5 dec. over Cale Luthens ... 170: Jesse Reiner (H) won forfeit ... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Alex Klatt at 2:45 ... 195: Alex Nelson (H) won 11-5 dec. over Logan Arnold ... 220: Cody Kurth (H) pinned Kessler Kenning at 3:49 ... 285: Tanner Gill (H) won forfeit
Hutchinson 63, Milaca/Faith Christian 6
106: Martin (H) won 11-4 dec. over Austin Linder ... 113: Simon Schmitz (H) won forfeit ... 120: Peirce (H) won 11-2 maj. dec. over Jack Schoenborn ... 126: Peterson (H) won forfeit ... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Jack Nord at 0:26 ... 138: Kron (H) pinned Caleb Sahlstrom at 5:17 ... 145: Jepsen (H) won 8-0 maj. dec. over Clay Anderson ... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Hunter Bockoven at 0:05 ... 160: Luthens (H) pinned Garrett Hall at 5:10 ... 170: Ian Hansen (M) won 4-1 dec. over Reiner ... 182: VanderVoort (H) pinned Colbee Zens at 3:29 ... 195: Nelson (H) pinned Logan Ash at 2:22 ... 220: Kurth (H) won 8-0 maj. dec. over Bodee Zens ... 285: Brody Ash (M) won 8-4 dec. over Tanner Gill
State Rankings
Boys Swimming and Diving 1A (Jan. 27): 1. Breck/Blake, 2. St. Thomas Academy, 3. Winona, 4. Sartell, 5. Simley, 6. Austin, 7. Alexandria, 8. Grand Rapids, 9. Willmar, 10. Hutchinson
Girls Hockey 1A (Jan. 29): 1. Breck, 2. Warroad, 3. South St. Paul, 4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 5. Proctor/Hermantown, 6. Mound Westonka, 7. Rochester Lourdes, 8. Chisago Lakes, 9. Mahtomedi, 10. Hutchinson
Boys Hockey 1A (Jan. 29): 1. St. Cloud Cathedral, 2. Hermantown, 3. Warroad, 4. Orono, 5. East Grand Forks, 6. Mahtomedi, 7. Duluth Denfeld, 8. Alexandria, 9. Delano, 10. Little Falls
Girls Basketball 3A (Jan. 29): 1. DeLaSalle, 2. Becker, 3. Simley, 4. Marshall, 5. Academy of Holy Angels, 6. Red Wing, 7. Austin, 8. St. Paul Como Park, 9. Hill-Murray, 10. Alexandria
Boys Basketball 3A (Jan. 29): 1. Minnehaha Academy, 2. Mankato East, 3. DeLaSalle, 4. Totino-Grace, 5. Marshall, 6. Waconia, 7. Delano, 8. Austin, 9. St. Peter, 10. Richfield
Rec. Basketball
Adult
;W-L;Win %
H Equipment;3-0;1.00
Hjerpe Contracting;3-0;1.00
Main Street Sports Bar;1-2;.333
KA Construction;1-3;.250
Scrubs;0-3;.000
Jan. 29 results
Hjerpe 90, Scrubs 30
H Equpiment 43, KA Construction 42
Rec. Volleyball
Co-Rec Class B
;points;W-L
Blokus;21;6-0
MSSB Glencoe;16;4-1
Portraits by Cindy;16;4-2
Orville Redenblockers;15;4-1
We Showed Up;15;4-2
Main Massage;14;4-2
Beans;14;3-3
Cool Name Pending;10;2-4
Scrappy Nonsense;10;2-3
Silver Lake Liquors;9;2-2
Spike Down;8;2-4
Empire Spikes Back;7;2-4
Congo;5;1-4
Ace Hardware;4;1-4
Defibrillators;0;0-5
Jan. 28 results
Spikes Back 3, Congo 1
Orville 4, Defibrillators 0
Massage 3, Portraits 1
Blokus 4, Ace Hardware 0
Cool Name 3, Empire Spikes 1
Portraits 3, Silver Lake 1
MSSB 3, Beans 1
Beans 3, Cool Name 1
Showed Up 3, Scrappy 1
MSSB 4, Spike Down 0