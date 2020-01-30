Girls Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;28;10-0;19-5

Mound Westonka;19;9-3-1;15-6-2

Hutchinson;16;8-4;16-7

Orono;15;7-4-1;13-8-1

Delano/Rockford;12;5-5-2;6-14-2

Litchfield/DC;9;3-8-1;12-11-1

New Prague;5;2-8-1;5-16-2

Waconia;0;0-12;4-19-1

Jan. 28 results

Holy Family 3, Hutchinson 0

Mound Westonka 3, Delano/R 0

New Prague 5, Waconia 2

Orono 3, LDC 0

Jan. 27 results

Hutchinson 6, LDC 0

Orono 8 Waconia 0

Holy Family 3, Hutchinson 0 (Jan. 28)

HFC ..... 2 0 1 — 3

Hutch ... 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

First period: HF—Libby Kamp (Caitlin Rock, Sydney Paulsen) 3:26, HF—Maeve Kelly (Grayson Limke) 15:18

Second period: no goals

Third period: HF—Kelly (empty net) (Limke, Taylor Koeppl) 16:09

PP: Hutch 0/2; HFC 0/1

Shots: Hutch 24 (7-10-7); HFC 34 (13-13-8)

Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 24/26, F—Sedona Blair 24/24

Boys Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;24;6-1;11-9

Orono;18;8-1;17-2-1

Delano;14;7-2;13-6

Hutchinson;9;4-4-1;12-6-1

New Prague;9;3-4-1;5-12-3

Mound Westonka;8;4-6;12-8-1

Waconia;4;2-8;4-14

Litchfield/DC;2;1-9;9-11

Jan. 28 results

Orono 11, LDC 1

New Prague 5, Waconia 1

Delano 7, Mound Westonka 1

Andover 7, Holy Family 1

Jan. 27 results

Orono 11, Waconia 3

Girls Basketball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

New Prague;5-0;13-5

Waconia;4-1;12-6

Hutchinson;2-2;12-5

Holy Family;2-2;10-8

Orono;1-4;10-9

Delano;0-5;3-15

Jan. 28 results

Hutchinson 83, Delano 28

Holy Family 81, Orono 59

New Prague 75, Waconia 56

Boys Basketball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

Delano;3-0;13-2

Waconia;3-0;12-4

Orono;3-2;6-11

Hutchinson;1-3;8-8

New Prague;1-3;4-12

Holy Family;0-3;6-9

Jan. 28 results

Delano 62, Hutchinson 53

Orono 87, Holy Family 56

Waconia 60, New Prague 43

Delano 58, Hutchinson 43 (Jan. 28)

Hutchinson... 12 31 — 43

Delano.......... 27 31 — 58

Individual Stats

Points: Russell Corrigan 13, Sam Rensch 12, Zach Kuseske 6, Billy Marquardt 4, Aaron Elliott 4, Devon Verhasselt 2, Brayden Johnson 2

Rebounds: Rensch 8, Kuseske 4, Corrigan 3, Verhasselt 2, Johnson 2, Elliott 1, Marquardt 1

Assists: Kuseske 3, Corrigan 2, Marquardt 2, Verhasselt 1, Johnson 1, Carson Hutton 1

Steals: Verhasselt 1, Marquardt 1, Rensch 1

Blocks: none

Wrestling

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

New Prague;3-0;19-0

Waconia;2-1;9-6

Hutchinson;2-1;12-2

Orono;1-3;4-10

Delano;0-3;4-15

Jan. 28 results

Hutchinson 61, Milaca 6

Hutchinson 57, Annandale/ML 12

Hutchinson 57, Annadale/Maple Lake 12

106: Noah Gindele (A) pinned at 5:25 ... 120: Grant Peirce (H) won 6-4 dec. over Zayne Brown ... 126: Jackson Bunde (A) won 6-4 dec. over Parker Peterson ... 132: Jay Rickertsen (H) won 7-2 dec. over Zach Pribyl ... 138: Camden Kron (H) pinned Shay McClory at 3:14 ... 145: Payton Jepsen (H) pinned Zach Schmidt at 4:35 ... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Jake Vassar at 2:57 ... 160: Adam Neuman (A) won 10-5 dec. over Cale Luthens ... 170: Jesse Reiner (H) won forfeit ... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Alex Klatt at 2:45 ... 195: Alex Nelson (H) won 11-5 dec. over Logan Arnold ... 220: Cody Kurth (H) pinned Kessler Kenning at 3:49 ... 285: Tanner Gill (H) won forfeit

Hutchinson 63, Milaca/Faith Christian 6

106: Martin (H) won 11-4 dec. over Austin Linder ... 113: Simon Schmitz (H) won forfeit ... 120: Peirce (H) won 11-2 maj. dec. over Jack Schoenborn ... 126: Peterson (H) won forfeit ... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Jack Nord at 0:26 ... 138: Kron (H) pinned Caleb Sahlstrom at 5:17 ... 145: Jepsen (H) won 8-0 maj. dec. over Clay Anderson ... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Hunter Bockoven at 0:05 ... 160: Luthens (H) pinned Garrett Hall at 5:10 ... 170: Ian Hansen (M) won 4-1 dec. over Reiner ... 182: VanderVoort (H) pinned Colbee Zens at 3:29 ... 195: Nelson (H) pinned Logan Ash at 2:22 ... 220: Kurth (H) won 8-0 maj. dec. over Bodee Zens ... 285: Brody Ash (M) won 8-4 dec. over Tanner Gill

State Rankings

Boys Swimming and Diving 1A (Jan. 27): 1. Breck/Blake, 2. St. Thomas Academy, 3. Winona, 4. Sartell, 5. Simley, 6. Austin, 7. Alexandria, 8. Grand Rapids, 9. Willmar, 10. Hutchinson

Girls Hockey 1A (Jan. 29): 1. Breck, 2. Warroad, 3. South St. Paul, 4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 5. Proctor/Hermantown, 6. Mound Westonka, 7. Rochester Lourdes, 8. Chisago Lakes, 9. Mahtomedi, 10. Hutchinson

Boys Hockey 1A (Jan. 29): 1. St. Cloud Cathedral, 2. Hermantown, 3. Warroad, 4. Orono, 5. East Grand Forks, 6. Mahtomedi, 7. Duluth Denfeld, 8. Alexandria, 9. Delano, 10. Little Falls

Girls Basketball 3A (Jan. 29): 1. DeLaSalle, 2. Becker, 3. Simley, 4. Marshall, 5. Academy of Holy Angels, 6. Red Wing, 7. Austin, 8. St. Paul Como Park, 9. Hill-Murray, 10. Alexandria

Boys Basketball 3A (Jan. 29): 1. Minnehaha Academy, 2. Mankato East, 3. DeLaSalle, 4. Totino-Grace, 5. Marshall, 6. Waconia, 7. Delano, 8. Austin, 9. St. Peter, 10. Richfield

Rec. Basketball

Adult

;W-L;Win %

H Equipment;3-0;1.00

Hjerpe Contracting;3-0;1.00

Main Street Sports Bar;1-2;.333

KA Construction;1-3;.250

Scrubs;0-3;.000

Jan. 29 results

Hjerpe 90, Scrubs 30

H Equpiment 43, KA Construction 42

Rec. Volleyball

Co-Rec Class B

;points;W-L

Blokus;21;6-0

MSSB Glencoe;16;4-1

Portraits by Cindy;16;4-2

Orville Redenblockers;15;4-1

We Showed Up;15;4-2

Main Massage;14;4-2

Beans;14;3-3

Cool Name Pending;10;2-4

Scrappy Nonsense;10;2-3

Silver Lake Liquors;9;2-2

Spike Down;8;2-4

Empire Spikes Back;7;2-4

Congo;5;1-4

Ace Hardware;4;1-4

Defibrillators;0;0-5

Jan. 28 results

Spikes Back 3, Congo 1

Orville 4, Defibrillators 0

Massage 3, Portraits 1

Blokus 4, Ace Hardware 0

Cool Name 3, Empire Spikes 1

Portraits 3, Silver Lake 1

MSSB 3, Beans 1

Beans 3, Cool Name 1

Showed Up 3, Scrappy 1

MSSB 4, Spike Down 0

Tags

Recommended for you