Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;10;4-0;13-3
Hutchinson;8;4-1;11-3
Delano/Rockford;8;3-1-2;4-10-2
Mound Westonka;7;3-2-1;9-3-2
Orono;5;2-3-1;7-8-1
Litchfield/DC;3;1-3-1;10-5-1
New Prague;3;1-3-1;5-11-1
Waconia;0;0-5;5-11
Jan. 4 results
Willmar 4, LDC 2
Chisago Lakes 4, Orono 3
Bloomington Jefferson 3, New Prague 0
Jan. 3 results
Orono 7, LDC 1
Delano/R 1, Mound Westonka 0
New Prague 4, Waconia 0
Jan. 2 results
Sartell/SR 2, Hutchinson 1
Jan. 1 results
Cambridge-I 5, Delano/R 2
Holy Family 2, Hill-Murray 0
Waconia 4, Eveleth-G 4
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Orono;6;3-0;11-1-1
Holy Family;4;2-1;7-7
Delano;4;2-1;8-4
Mound Westonka;4;2-2;8-5
Hutchinson;3;1-2-1;8-4-1
New Prague;3;1-0-1;3-8-2
Waconia;2;1-2;3-7
Litchfield/DC;0;0-4;6-5
Jan. 4 results
LDC 8, Willmar 2
Holy Family 4, Grand Rapids 2
Delano 2, Mound Westonka 0
Jan. 3 results
Holy Family 5, Greenway 1
Orono 7, LDC 1
New Prague 5, Waconia 0
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
Conf;Overall
Delano;0-0;3-8
Holy Family;0-0;8-3
Hutchinson;0-0;8-2
New Prague;0-0;7-5
Orono;0-0;7-4
Waconia;0-0;6-5
Jan. 4 results
Mankato East 67, Hutchinson 58
EVW 55, Delano 31
Jan. 3 results
Hutchinson 62, Norwood YA 44
Waconia 69, Buffalo 47
Providence Academy 66, Delano 47
New Prague 64, Prior Lake 59
Boys Basketball
Wright County Conference East
Conf;Overall
Delano;0-0;8-2
Holy Family;0-0;5-3
Hutchinson;0-0;6-4
New Prague;0-0;2-7
Orono;0-0;3-9
Waconia;0-0;7-2
Jan. 4 results
Mankato West 76, Hutchinson 54
Blake 78, Orono 62
Jan. 3 results
Delano 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47
Minneapolis SW 56, New Prague 47
Jan. 2 results
Waconia 69, Buffalo 66
Spring Lake Park 92, Delano 75
Hutchinson 54, Mankato West 76 (Jan. 4)
Hutchinson ........ 19 35 – 54
Mankato West ... 35 41 – 76
Individual Stats
Points: Russell Corrigan 13, Sam Rensch 13, Zach Kuseske 11, Aaron Elliot 6, Jordan Klinker 4, Billy Marquardt 2, Brayden Johnson 2, Sam Lansink 2, Grayson Christie 1
Rebounds: Rensch 12, Kuseske 7, Elliot 5, Klinker 3, Johnson 3, Christie 3, Lansnk 3, Corrigan 3, Hutton 1, Marquardt 11/3)
Assists: Corrigan 2, Marquardt 2, Rensch 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1
Steals: Marquardt 2, Corrigan 2, Klinker 2, Issac Starke 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1
Blocks: Rensch 2, Elliot 1
Wrestling
Wright County Conference East
Conf;Overall
Waconia;1-0;5-2
New Prague;1-0;11-0
Delano;0-0;4-5
Hutchinson;0-0;5-0
Orono;0-2;2-5
Jan. 3 results
New Prague 46, Prior Lake 18
Cannon Falls Invitational (Jan. 4)
Team results: 1. Woodbury 217.5, 2. Hutchinson 182.5, 3. Cannon Falls 124, 4. Sauk Rapids-Rice 19.5, 5. Winona-Winona Center 108, 6. Byron 92, 7. Rosemount 85.5, 8. Henry Sibley 85, 9. Rochester Century 76.5, 10. Pine Island 74, 11. Rochester John Marshall 71, 12. St. Charles 67, 13. St. Agnes 50, 14. St. Paul Johnson 37.5, 15. Wabasha-Kellogg 31, 16. Austin 30
Individual results
113: Grant Peirce pinned Trey Sann (HS) at 3:11 … pinned Evan Maurud (WWC) at 1:44 … won 12-4 maj. dec. over Jake Thompson (Byron) — 1st place
120: Treyton Card lost 17-5 maj. dec. to Evann Fabian (WWC) … pinned Blake Tinsley (Wood) at 2:41 … pinned Nick Zetah (RC) at 4:28 ... won 9-3 dec. over Johnny Thai (Rosemount) — 5th place
132: Tristian Lang pinned Andrew Rodgers (PI) at 0:30 ... won 5-2 decision over Sawyer Simmons (SRR) ... pinned Cade Johnson (Wood) at 1:37 — 1st place
138: Camden Kron lost 12-7 dec. to Dan Krier (PI) … won 12-2 maj. dec. over Davey McLaughlin (St.A) ... won 15-0 tech fall over John Etnier (St.Ag) ... won 6-3 dec. over Sam Ludden (CF) ... lost 4-1 dec. to Dan Krier (PI) — 5th place
152: Riley Gill lost 2-1 dec. to Mason Pike (PI) ... pinned Isaac Allred (WWC) at 2:28 ... lost 8-4 dec. to Sebastian Zamorano (Wood) — 6th place
160: Cale Luthens pinned Dave Hawley (Wood) at 0:36 ... lost 7-5 dec. to Levi French-Amara (HS) ... pinned Edmund Schmitz (St.A) at 1:05 — 3rd place
170: Jesse Reiner pinned Ahmed Abdelal (Wood) at 3:45 ... lost 10-2 maj. dec. to Connor Thell (HS) ... lost 6-5 dec. to Connor Simon (St.C) — 4th place
182: Hayden VanderVoort pinned Aden Rollins (SRR) at 1:56 ... pinned Riley Keenan (CF) at 5:39 ... lost 14-2 maj. dec. to Brock Rinehart (Wood) — 2nd place
220: Cody Kurth pinned Vicente Deleon (Byron) at 5:16 ... pinned Mason Barrows (Wood) at 1:46 ... pinned Seth Arndt (RC) at 3:06 — 1st place
285: Tanner Gill (10-9) pinned by Denis Tokin (Wood) at 2:47 ... pinned Ethan Chaney (Wood) at 0:20 ... pinned by Trenton Willner (Wood) at 1:01 — 6th place