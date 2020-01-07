Girls Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;10;4-0;13-3

Hutchinson;8;4-1;11-3

Delano/Rockford;8;3-1-2;4-10-2

Mound Westonka;7;3-2-1;9-3-2

Orono;5;2-3-1;7-8-1

Litchfield/DC;3;1-3-1;10-5-1

New Prague;3;1-3-1;5-11-1

Waconia;0;0-5;5-11

Jan. 4 results

Willmar 4, LDC 2

Chisago Lakes 4, Orono 3

Bloomington Jefferson 3, New Prague 0

Jan. 3 results

Orono 7, LDC 1

Delano/R 1, Mound Westonka 0

New Prague 4, Waconia 0

Jan. 2 results

Sartell/SR 2, Hutchinson 1

Jan. 1 results

Cambridge-I 5, Delano/R 2

Holy Family 2, Hill-Murray 0

Waconia 4, Eveleth-G 4

Boys Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Orono;6;3-0;11-1-1

Holy Family;4;2-1;7-7

Delano;4;2-1;8-4

Mound Westonka;4;2-2;8-5

Hutchinson;3;1-2-1;8-4-1

New Prague;3;1-0-1;3-8-2

Waconia;2;1-2;3-7

Litchfield/DC;0;0-4;6-5

Jan. 4 results

LDC 8, Willmar 2

Holy Family 4, Grand Rapids 2

Delano 2, Mound Westonka 0

Jan. 3 results

Holy Family 5, Greenway 1

Orono 7, LDC 1

New Prague 5, Waconia 0

Girls Basketball

Wright County Conference East

Conf;Overall

Delano;0-0;3-8

Holy Family;0-0;8-3

Hutchinson;0-0;8-2

New Prague;0-0;7-5

Orono;0-0;7-4

Waconia;0-0;6-5

Jan. 4 results

Mankato East 67, Hutchinson 58

EVW 55, Delano 31

Jan. 3 results

Hutchinson 62, Norwood YA 44

Waconia 69, Buffalo 47

Providence Academy 66, Delano 47

New Prague 64, Prior Lake 59

Boys Basketball

Wright County Conference East

Conf;Overall

Delano;0-0;8-2

Holy Family;0-0;5-3

Hutchinson;0-0;6-4

New Prague;0-0;2-7

Orono;0-0;3-9

Waconia;0-0;7-2

Jan. 4 results

Mankato West 76, Hutchinson 54

Blake 78, Orono 62

Jan. 3 results

Delano 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Minneapolis SW 56, New Prague 47

Jan. 2 results

Waconia 69, Buffalo 66

Spring Lake Park 92, Delano 75

Hutchinson 54, Mankato West 76 (Jan. 4)

Hutchinson ........ 19 35 – 54

Mankato West ... 35 41 – 76

Individual Stats

Points: Russell Corrigan 13, Sam Rensch 13, Zach Kuseske 11, Aaron Elliot 6, Jordan Klinker 4, Billy Marquardt 2, Brayden Johnson 2, Sam Lansink 2, Grayson Christie 1

Rebounds: Rensch 12, Kuseske 7, Elliot 5, Klinker 3, Johnson 3, Christie 3, Lansnk 3, Corrigan 3, Hutton 1, Marquardt 11/3)

Assists: Corrigan 2, Marquardt 2, Rensch 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1

Steals: Marquardt 2, Corrigan 2, Klinker 2, Issac Starke 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1

Blocks: Rensch 2, Elliot 1

Wrestling

Wright County Conference East

Conf;Overall

Waconia;1-0;5-2

New Prague;1-0;11-0

Delano;0-0;4-5

Hutchinson;0-0;5-0

Orono;0-2;2-5

Jan. 3 results

New Prague 46, Prior Lake 18

Cannon Falls Invitational (Jan. 4)

Team results: 1. Woodbury 217.5, 2. Hutchinson 182.5, 3. Cannon Falls 124, 4. Sauk Rapids-Rice 19.5, 5. Winona-Winona Center 108, 6. Byron 92, 7. Rosemount 85.5, 8. Henry Sibley 85, 9. Rochester Century 76.5, 10. Pine Island 74, 11. Rochester John Marshall 71, 12. St. Charles 67, 13. St. Agnes 50, 14. St. Paul Johnson 37.5, 15. Wabasha-Kellogg 31, 16. Austin 30

Individual results

113: Grant Peirce pinned Trey Sann (HS) at 3:11 … pinned Evan Maurud (WWC) at 1:44 … won 12-4 maj. dec. over Jake Thompson (Byron) — 1st place

120: Treyton Card lost 17-5 maj. dec. to Evann Fabian (WWC) … pinned Blake Tinsley (Wood) at 2:41 … pinned Nick Zetah (RC) at 4:28 ... won 9-3 dec. over Johnny Thai (Rosemount) — 5th place

132: Tristian Lang pinned Andrew Rodgers (PI) at 0:30 ... won 5-2 decision over Sawyer Simmons (SRR) ... pinned Cade Johnson (Wood) at 1:37 — 1st place

138: Camden Kron lost 12-7 dec. to Dan Krier (PI) … won 12-2 maj. dec. over Davey McLaughlin (St.A) ... won 15-0 tech fall over John Etnier (St.Ag) ... won 6-3 dec. over Sam Ludden (CF) ... lost 4-1 dec. to Dan Krier (PI) — 5th place

152: Riley Gill lost 2-1 dec. to Mason Pike (PI) ... pinned Isaac Allred (WWC) at 2:28 ... lost 8-4 dec. to Sebastian Zamorano (Wood) — 6th place

160: Cale Luthens pinned Dave Hawley (Wood) at 0:36 ... lost 7-5 dec. to Levi French-Amara (HS) ... pinned Edmund Schmitz (St.A) at 1:05 — 3rd place

170: Jesse Reiner pinned Ahmed Abdelal (Wood) at 3:45 ... lost 10-2 maj. dec. to Connor Thell (HS) ... lost 6-5 dec. to Connor Simon (St.C) — 4th place

182: Hayden VanderVoort pinned Aden Rollins (SRR) at 1:56 ... pinned Riley Keenan (CF) at 5:39 ... lost 14-2 maj. dec. to Brock Rinehart (Wood) — 2nd place

220: Cody Kurth pinned Vicente Deleon (Byron) at 5:16 ... pinned Mason Barrows (Wood) at 1:46 ... pinned Seth Arndt (RC) at 3:06 — 1st place

285: Tanner Gill (10-9) pinned by Denis Tokin (Wood) at 2:47 ... pinned Ethan Chaney (Wood) at 0:20 ... pinned by Trenton Willner (Wood) at 1:01 — 6th place

