Three tennis player earn all-conference
Hutchinson’s girls tennis team celebrated the 2020 fall season with a list of accomplishments, including several conference and state awards for their play and academics.
Three Tigers earned Wright County Conference West All-Conference awards: Ellie Campbell, Maggie Eckhart and Hannah Ladwig. Teammate Paige Telecky was also named honorable mention.
As a group, Hutchinson earned Team Academic All-State Gold honors with a combined team GPA of 3.85. Individually, the Tigers also had three more players receive the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association Academic All-State Award: Campbell, Ladwig and Telecky.
Girls soccer racks up academic honors
It was the first year for the Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake girls soccer co-op, and successful one academically as the team earned several awards for its work on the field and in the classroom.
As a team, the Tigers earned the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association Team Academic Silver Award for a cumulative GPA above 3.5. The team also had 14 individuals earn the award: Marianna Castillo, Jenna Neyers, Elsie Broersma, Havilah Stancek, Jayda Goldschmidt, Hope Kosek, Rachel Trebesch, Ellie Ketcher, Miranda Litzau, Livia Withers, Alia Rieger, Lilly Ehrke, Anna Byron and Isabel Villarreal.
Leading the team on the field in scoring were Litzau with four goals, Lydia Simons with three goals and two assists, and Ketcher with two goals. Goalie Maddy Seifert finished with two shutouts and 57 saves on 63 shots, a 90% save rate.
Goldschmidt earned Wright County Conference All-Conference for the Tigers, while Ketcher, Chloe Peterson, Litzau and Trebesch earned honorable mention.
Two Tiger boys kickers earn All-Conference
Brandon Bettenhausen and Parker Wortz led the way for the Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake boys soccer team and were named to the Wright County Conference All-Conference Team. They weren’t completely alone, however.
Five other Tigers earned honorable mention: JJ Gonzalez, Austin Lang, Damien Silus, Aidan Young and Benjamin Wehseler.
The Tigers also handed out several team awards for which the team votes. Silus was voted Hutchinson’s MVP, Bettenhausen was named Attacking Player of the Year, and Lang was named Defensive Player of the Year. Miguel Anderson also earned the Practice Award, and Wortz received the Positive Leadership Award.
Other awards given out were the Glue Award to Young, and the Iron Man award to Wortz.
Next year’s captains were also voted on: Anderson, Wehseler and Cole Forcier.
Swimmers post fastest times in seven events
With no state this season, it was a strange year for the girls swimming and diving team, which is accustomed to trips to the University of Minnesota aquatic center. Although there was no official state meet, the Tigersharks can feel good knowing they had some of the fastest times in Minnesota.
According to head coach Rory Fairbanks, Hutchinson’s medley and 400 freestyle relay teams posted the top times in Class A, as did Hailey Farrell in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Grace Hanson also had the fastest times in both Class A and AA in the 50 and 100 freestyle, as well as the 100 butterfly.
Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Farrell and Hanson earned All-American consideration for their time in the medley relay, as did the 400 freestyle relay team of Hanson, Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte and Farrell, and Hanson in the butterfly.
Hanson earned automatic All-American honors with her times in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Hutchinson racked up several other honors this year. Mikayla Witte, Kasidy Brecht, Farrell, Hanson, Jaiden Mezera, Madison Witte and Gehrke earned Wright County Conference All-Conference awards, while Megan Lipke and Riley Borka earned honorable mention.
At the state level, Brecht and Mezera each earned All-State in one event, Mikayla Witte did so in two events, Gehrke and Madison Witte earned it in three events each, and Farrell and Hanson earned All-State in all four of their events.
Two Hutch harriers earn All-Conference
Hutchinson’s boys and girls cross country teams were represented on the Wright County Conference East All-Conference teams by their top two runners this year — Isabelle Schmitz for the girls and Mason Getz for the boys.
Schmitz finished third in the Section 2AA meet and was the team’s MVP. She also placed eighth in the TCRC Cross County showcase, which was the only statewide meet of the year and acted as an unofficial state final. Getz was also the boys team’s MVP.
Morgan Dean earned honorable mention.
The Tigers also awarded Maddy Steintl and Tyson Farley as the boys and girls Most Improved runners of the year.
Three Tiger spikers earn All-Conference
The Hutchinson volleyball team wasn’t quite able to finish out its season, but the Tigers were still able to make in impact for the year, and several players were recognized.
Outside hitters Aubrey Brunkhorst and Adri Rhoda, and setter Alyssa Stamer were all named to the Wright County Conference East All-Conference Team. Honorable mentions were opposite hitter Mady Heller, middle hitter Tyler Trettin and libero Keira Young.
Brunkhorst also earned recognition on the All-State Academic Team.
Hutch football earns season awards
Seven Tigers were named the North Central White District All-District Team this fall. They were Tristan Hoppe, Sam Rensch, Simon Broersma, Billy Marquardt, Mitchell Piehl, Aaron Elliott and Jordan Titus.
Hoppe was also named the Co-Most Valuable Linebacker in the district.