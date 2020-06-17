Last week, as many schools in Minnesota had their final day of the year, the high school baseball season would have also been hosting its state tournament.
Of course there was no baseball season this year, dashing the hopes of many teams that had worked hard with hopes to play on the big stage. The Tigers were one of those teams that believed they could have made some noise in the playoffs after losing twice to Marshall in the section final.
“They came and took it from us,” Hutchinson head coach Scott Renning said of the loss. “But we also didn’t play our best either. I think it sat really poorly and festered for a whole year. And this group of seniors especially has been really driven. They had an extremely good football fall, across the board, eight different programs went to the state tournament this year. I think our senior class was a part of that. ... We just had the makings of everything. It wasn’t just that the talent level was there, it was that the drive was there as well.”
Hutchinson began the season ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A preseason poll, just behind No. 9 Marshall and No. 8 Mankato East.
“I felt pretty confident about the season,” said Tyler Schiller, the team’s co-captain and St. Cloud State University commit. “We had some pretty good players, and the more important thing was we are all best friends, all of us. So I think that bond had a lot to do with how well we played with each other and how much fun we had.”
The biggest strength and advantage for this Hutch team was its balance in the lineup and on the pitching staff.
“Our offense is like a mix of everybody,” Russell Corrigan said. “We have some kids that would just get on base, and then like Schill and Beef (Ethan Beffert) hit extra base hits and home runs, stuff like that.”
The team lost some quality pitchers from last year, but Renning believed the Tigers could have gone 10-12 pitchers deep this season. With that depth, the Tigers were also returning 14 seniors to their nucleus.
“If the game stacked up, it was a better scenario for us,” Renning said of the returning pitching. “Because a lot of programs don’t develop pitchers like we develop pitchers, and the depth that we go. As far as the league, it was going to be a dogfight, but we felt that we had the team to beat. ... As far as the section ... we were not expecting to finish runners-up, I’ll tell you that.”
“We always had a solid defense to back up (pitching),” Schiller said. “When we’re doing that, even if the bats weren’t hot, we would still be in the game. That was our calling card.”
Baseball is unpredictable. There are many variables from pitch to pitch, so there are millions of different scenarios that could have happened this past season. The one scenario nobody expected was that there would be no season at all.
With as much returning talent and driven players as the Tigers had, the pieces were there for a memorable season. Instead, spring 2020 will be remembered as the season that could have been.
“It’s not often you have all the pieces of the puzzle all come together,” Renning said. “We really felt we had that one. ... I really missed out by not being able to be around those guys this year, because they were so mature, they’re so fun. They had a true desire to compete when it came time to compete, but they also really understand how to have fun. As a whole, it’s a bummer to miss out on.”