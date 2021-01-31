The Hutchinson High School bowling team wrapped up its season with a thrilling third-place finish at the State Tournament Jan. 23, in Blaine.
The team included senior Brady Miller, and juniors Mason Getz, Bryce Maki, Nolan Hoff and Josh Quaas. Hutchinson bowled to a 14-7 record in the Southwest Conference during the regular season, and a fourth-place finish out of eight teams in the standings. They averaged 175.
During the conference tournament in November, however, the Tigers took first place and had two bowlers named to the all-conference team: Maki finished third and Quaas fourth. Miller and Quaas were also named to the all honors team.
The solid season earned Hutch a spot in the state tournament, which was originally scheduled for December but was pushed back due to COVID-19.
At state, the Tigers competed among 15 squads in the Silver Division for teams that averaged 160-185. The first round was a 15-game qualifier with the top eight teams moving on to bracket play. Hutchinson averaged 195 in the qualifier and took third place to move on.
In bracket play, Hutch opened with a 410-296 win over Spring Lake Park. In the semifinals the Tigers fell 336-334 to Blaine, but then finished up with a 387-341 win over St. Cloud Apollo in the third-place match. The team had a single-game high score of 259 for the tournament.
To bring it all home, the team recently received on of only two $2,500 grants through the High School Assistance Grant Program given out in the U.S. The money will help the team with improvements to the program.