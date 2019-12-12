The Hutchinson High School bowling team wrapped up its season last weekend with an eighth-place finish in the Class A state tournament in Alexandria.
In Round 1, 10 games were played and the field of 24 teams was cut down to 16. After four games, Hutchinson was cutting it close, sitting in 13th place, but the team made a big jump in the next four games to climb all the way up to third place. They closed out the first round game still in third place with a 1,946 pins.
Round 2 was four-team pool play and the Tigers finished 2-1 for second place. The final game was against conference rival Sibley East for a chance to move on to Round 3. Hutchinson won the first game handily 191-149, but dropped a close second game 173-171. Hutch still end up moving on by earning an extra point for knocking down the most pins.
Hutchinson was seed No. 8 going into the third round and faced the No. 1 seed, St. Croix Lutheran. They would end up losing the match to head to the consolation bracket and finish eighth overall. Princeton/Milaca was the state champion.
Hutch's top bowlers were Mason Getz, Bryce Maki and Brady Miller. In 20 games, Getz bowled 29 strikes and had 19 spares. Maki had 16 strikes to go along with 15 spares and Miller added nine strikes and 10 spares.