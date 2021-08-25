For drag racers on local tracks and on the national stage, nothing is more prestigious than “the Wally,” an award named for National Hot Rod Association founder Wally Parks. That’s why when 17-year-old Brodix Hooper of Hutchinson won his first, the feeling he recalls at the end of his July 25 victory at Grove Creek Raceway was “disbelief.”
“I’d been trying for a long time to get this,” he said. “Everyone talks about it and says it’s something big and I thought, well, I guess I’ll try to win it.”
Racing just might be in Hooper’s blood. The Hutchinson High School graduate was first immersed in the sport years ago during a family trip down south.
“My dad’s side of the family has been racing for years,” he said. “They invited us to spend a night at the track with them. We saw these little junior dragsters, which look like the miniature version of the big top dragsters.”
He recalls his mother, Michelle, saying the dragsters were cute. When she saw a kid get out she thought the family should buy one for their own.
“A week after that they brought it home and the summer after that we were at the track racing,” Hooper said.
He was 11 years old at the time, and raced the junior dragster for two years before moving up to the junior street class at 13.
“This is the cool class,” he recalls thinking.
It allows the driver to run a full-sized car down the track with an adult in the vehicle. His father, Andy, and mother both filled the requirement for him.
“I wasn’t the greatest,” Hooper said. “But the class was very small at the time I was running it. It was me and one or two others. We were back and forth the whole time.”
At age 16, he stepped out of junior street and into normal classes for competition. He kept coming back thanks to the people he hung out with and the excitement of racing.
“I love that (the vehicles) are fast and loud — loud and obnoxious,” Hooper said.
As he developed, his father and grandfather, Bill, had his back.
“My dad has always been there to help me work on my car. My grandpa, he raced back in the 1970s,” Hooper said. “He gives me advice, he helps me dial the car in, get it perfect.”
Should anything break, Hooper said, he’s counted on high school friends to help him get through it. That reliability became critical ahead of the NHRA TV Challenge at Grove Creek Raceway. NHRA TV is a website that connects the sport of drag racing through live streaming events. This event brought in 200 cars. For Hooper, the event to race was the street eliminator class.
“It’s a set of cars that can’t run faster than eight seconds in the eighth mile,” he said.
The class of 10 would run in pairs of two in an elimination bracket.
Three weeks before the race, Hooper brought his ’77 Nova to the track for the first time for fine-tuning.
“The (transmission) went out on it,” he said. “The day after, all the guys who usually hang out with me, they were out helping me pull it out.”
After a few weeks of work at the shop, those same friends — Ben Anderson, Toby Mohs and AJ Friauf — joined Hooper and saw to it his car would race.
“My buddies are a big part of why I won the Wally,” he said. “We were there the night before trying to get it back together. It was the four of us.”
After the hiccup, he recalls feeling confident going into race day.
“I knew what I had to do,” Hooper said.
The confidence paid off over four races with Hooper finishing at the top of the pack. At first he just felt disbelief, and then it slowly set in that the victory and his Wally were real.