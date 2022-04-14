Maguire Petersen, a junior from Hutchinson, earned his third MIAC Men's Field Athlete of the Week honor last week as a member of the St. John's University men's track and field team.
Petersen won the two-day, 15-man SJU Decathlon April 9-10 with a total of 6,402 points. The score was good for third-best in NCAA Division III so far this outdoor season and fifth in program history.
Over half of the decathlon's participants were non-Division III: five from Division I St. Thomas, one from Division II Minnesota-Duluth and two from NAIA Clarke (Iowa).
Petersen entered the final day in first place with 3,577 points, 175 points ahead of UST's Nate Raddatz and stood at the starting line of the final event Sunday, the 1,500-meter run, with a 144-point lead. The 2022 MIAC champion in the heptathlon claimed third with a time of 5:12.85, to Raddatz's third-place finish, to win the decathlon by a 59-point margin.
Petersen's 2022 SJU Decathlon results were:
- 100-meter: second (11.47)
- Long jump: fourth (6.51 meters)
- Shot put: first (12.79 meters)
- High jump: first (1.97 meters)
- 400-meter: second (52.86)
- 110-meter jurdles: second (16.07)
- Discus: second (32.45 meters)
- Pole vault: t-fourth (3.85 meters)
- Javelin: second (45.52 meters)
- 1,500 meters: ninth (5:12.85)