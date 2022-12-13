A lot can happen in 10 years, especially when you’re in your 20s making the leap from college student to full-time adult. At the same time, as most of us discover, time is fleeting and a decade can slip by in the blink of an eye.

That was the feeling from 2010 Hutchinson High School graduates Mackenzie Leverty (formerly Piechowski) and Katie Lacher (formerly Maher) this past fall. Not only are they former Tigers, the two played volleyball together for the University of St. Thomas, and were members of the 2012 team that finished 40-1 to win the program’s first NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Tags