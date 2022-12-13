A lot can happen in 10 years, especially when you’re in your 20s making the leap from college student to full-time adult. At the same time, as most of us discover, time is fleeting and a decade can slip by in the blink of an eye.
That was the feeling from 2010 Hutchinson High School graduates Mackenzie Leverty (formerly Piechowski) and Katie Lacher (formerly Maher) this past fall. Not only are they former Tigers, the two played volleyball together for the University of St. Thomas, and were members of the 2012 team that finished 40-1 to win the program’s first NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.
At a ceremony in October, Leverty, Lacher and the rest of the 2012 Tommies volleyball team gathered to be inducted into the UST Hall of Fame. Both women said they were a bit surprised and humbled when they first heard the team was being recognized together. It’s just the second team in UST history to be inducted.
“Being the team nominations are a new thing for St. Thomas, we were all very surprised,” Lacher said. “It was such an honor to be able to accept the award together as a team.”
“I didn’t know teams were inducted as a team, I thought it was more individual,” Leverty said. “But that was pretty cool.”
As integral members of that 2012 Tommies squad, Leverty and Lacher certainly earned their place in the UST Hall of Fame. Both women were starters who played in every match that year. As a hitter, Leverty ranked among the team’s leaders in points and kills while Lacher, a setter, led the way in assists.
While the two have many great memories of team meetings, victories, and battling back from a 2-0 deficit to beat No. 1-ranked Calvin College (Michigan) in the championship match, their fondest memories are of time spent together with teammates, some of whom they remain close with today.
“I think we always worked hard no matter what,” Leverty said. “If you were having an off day, we always just gave it the best we could at the time, having that grit and mentality that we could win.”
“What I remember most is how much fun we had together, on and off the court” Lacher said. “Our group of girls had a special bond that I believe helped take us all the way to the end.”
Although life has taken them all in different directions now, for a couple nights in October they were able to be together again and relive those moments when their athletic paths were all aligned.
“It feels like both yesterday and a lifetime ago at the same time,” Lacher said of that national championship season. “It was so fun to relive all the memories with the coaches, players and families.”
“I can’t believe that was already 10 years ago,” Leverty said. “I think we felt the same way when it was five years. I feel like a lot has happened in all of our lives since then. Getting married, having children, moving away, people are in med school or are doctors and starting careers.”
Today, Leverty lives in White Bear Lake with her husband and 2-year-old daughter. She is a physical therapist assistant, and like her father, Hutchinson High School head volleyball coach Dennis Piechowski, Leverty has stayed with the game as a coach. She just completed her first season as head coach of the White Bear Lake varsity team, which finished 14-15 for the season.
“I’m just continuing my love for the game,” Leverty said.
Lacher, meanwhile, lives in Lake Elmo and just recently tied the knot in 2021 with her husband. The two enjoy time on the lake and traveling, and she works as the manager of corporate accounting at The Toro Company headquarters.
Although they are no longer student-athletes, Lacher and Leverty say the skills they learned in volleyball that made them champions and hall of famers on the court — hard work, time management, communication, teamwork and accountability — continue to serve them well, no matter how many years go by.