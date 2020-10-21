Isabelle Schmitz knew the Section 2AA cross-country meet was going to be a different kind of race — just like every other race in this pandemic-affected season. But with a lot more on the line.
“It is really different,” Schmitz said of this season’s limited meets and participation restrictions. “Cross-country is a huge mental sport. There was just something missing this year.”
Among the things missing this season was a second section championship for Schmitz, a Hutchinson freshman who entered the Section 2AA meet Oct. 13 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista as defending section champion, and one of the favorites to win this year’s race. Schmitz fell short of a repeat, taking third in the meet.
The mental game was a significant factor in the section meet, due to Minnesota State High School League guidelines. Rather than a mass start with all runners from the section’s 17 teams, the section meet was divided into five “sessions,” or heats.
Schmitz and her Hutchinson teammates ran in the third session at Gale Woods Farm. And Schmitz easily cruised to first place in the session, her time of 19:09.5 being nearly a minute and a half faster than the runner-up.
Unfortunately, there were two heats to go, including one with two runners who Schmitz expected to post fast times.
And they did.
With one to push the other as they ran together in the fifth session, Isabella Roemer of Chanhassen (18:39) and Adorisa Kaeding of Waconia (19:05) both posted faster times than Schmitz.
Schmitz said she could not help but wonder how things might have been different if she had been running in the same session as Roemer and Kaeding and the rest of the section’s top runners.
“It was a little discouraging to know I wasn’t going to have someone pushing me. It definitely was a disadvantage,” Schmitz said. “But I have to be thankful that I had a season at all.
“It’s really great that we were allowed to have a season. We took precautions to protect against COVID, and that worked out pretty well,” she said. “I’m glad we got to run.”
The Tigers, like most other high school cross-country teams, ran about one meet a week. Each of those competitions was limited to two other teams. And while it was good to compete, Schmitz admitted that she missed the big-meet feel that she got in previous seasons.
“We used to go to meets like the Milaca Mega Meet … and you’d get to this massive starting line of over 200 runners,” Schmitz continued. “We didn’t have that this year. It gave races a very different feel.”
And, of course, the season ended prematurely, as MSHSL decided not to have a state meet. Schmitz, though, will keep focused on running. After taking a little time off, she said she’ll begin training again for the spring track season, then cross-country. Though she’s played basketball in the winter the past two years, she hasn’t decided if she will this year, or just concentrate on running.
“This year there is no big Nike (regional races), so I can’t do those,” she said. “But I’m really looking forward to doing those next year. So I’ll just train for track … hoping we have some sort of a season and, hopefully, state.”
Section 2AA Championship (Oct. 13)
Girls results: 1. Waconia 48, 2. Chanhassen 74, 3. Marshall 85, 4. Mankato East 108, 5. Shakopee 184, 6. Delano 200, 7. Mankato West 226, 8. Mound Westonka 236, 9. Jordan 238, 10. Dassel-Cokato 254, 11. Orono 263, 12. New Prague 303, 13. Chaska 331, 14. Buffalo 345, 15. Hutchinson 362, 16. St. Peter 413, 17. Worthington 466
Medalist: Isabella Roemer (Chan) 18:39.0
Hutchinson (116 runners): 3. Isabelle Schmitz 19:09.5, 49. Morgan Dean 22:13.5, 100. Maddy Steintl 24:05.1, 102. Maddison Wester 24:34.4, 108. Ava Bjorngjeld 25:25.5, 113. Corina Powell 26:18.7, 115. Kylie Luedtke 26:30.7
Boys results: 1. Buffalo 45, 2. Chanhassen 118, 3. Delano 132, 4. Mankato East 152, 5. Worthington 158, 6. Chaska 169, 7. Shakopee 210, 8. Marshall 211, 9. Orono 226, 10. New Prague 228, 11. Dassel-Cokato 255, 12. Mound Westonka 302, 13. Mankato West 305, 14. Waconia 308, 15. Jordan 330, 16. Hutchinson 422, 17. St. Peter 490
Medalist: Andrew Johnson (Mank E) 16:16.6
Hutchinson (118): 20. Mason Getz 17:37.1, 92. Cameron Wagner 19:31.5, 95. Riley Yerks 19:40.6, 105. William Van Marel 20:16.3, 110. Tanner Sperl 20:28.4, 111. Micah Schmitz 20:35.8, 114. Tyson Farley 20:55.1