It was big a week of rewriting records for Hutchinson’s boys and girls basketball teams this past week.
It started with Alyssa Stamer shooting 15-for-15 from the free throw line Jan. 31 against New Ulm, which set a new single game school record. Then on Feb. 3, Stamer scored her 1,000th career point, becoming the second Tiger girls basketball player to hit that milestone this year after Brynn Beffert did it back in December.
The record-setting performances continued with the boys basketball team Saturday. Sam Rensch reached 1,410 career points, beating the team’s all-time scoring record previously held by Russell Corrigan, who graduated in 2020. This was another in a list of achievements for Rensch this year. Earlier in the season he broke the school’s all-time rebounds record that was also held by Corrigan, and he has twice now broken the team’s single-game scoring record, most recently on Jan. 24 with 47 points.