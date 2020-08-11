It seems almost fitting that a season that almost didn't happen will conclude with a championship game that wasn't going to be played.
That's the case for two teams from the Crow River Fastpitch softball league — the Fusion and the Raiders — who will square off in the 18U state championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Park in Hutchinson.
But first, the rest of the story.
In a normal year, the league hosts players and teams from 22 local communities. Due to COVID-19 this year, the summer league, like many sports seasons, was in limbo. In June, when restrictions were lifted to allow sports to be played with certain guidelines, Raquel Bushman, director of the league and coach of the Fusion team, jumped into action.
“I immediately reached out to all my communities and said, 'Hey, we got permission to play. If you have trouble finding a field, I will help you find a field,” Bushman said. “We started playing July 8. So within two and a half weeks, we started the season with schedules and everything.”
As much as the league was in a state of limbo in May, so were the players. They knew that with the sudden end to their school sports seasons, summer softball was also in jeopardy. So the season being canceled wasn't as much of a surprise as the news that it would start up again.
“I definitely hoped that it would return, but I didn't think that it actually would,” Hutchinson player Alia Muellerliele said. “I was super happy to find out that we could still have a season, even though it was a lot shorter than regular.”
Before playing a league game, however, there was a tournament scheduled in Mankato June 27-28.
“I reached out to the parents and told them that there's a tournament in Mankato, who's in?” Bushman said. “Everybody was in. From the moment we got the go-ahead, we were in a tournament eight days later.”
Fusion players come from Litchfield, Hutchinson and Rocori. After waiting all spring and summer for a chance to play some meaningful softball, the team took to the field for the first time against another squad.
“We all automatically miss the intensity of a softball tournament,” said Avery Stilwell of Litchfield. “We've had scrimmages, but it wasn't exactly the same. There wasn't a legitimate up or anything like that. So right when we got out there we knew that we were excited. Just warming up and all the people there and the excitement, going out to eat after the games or what not. We all really looked forward to that. I think we're very fortunate to have that opportunity.”
After knocking off some rust at the Mankato tournament, the Fusion team got into a groove and carried that into the shortened league season for a 14-2 record. The two losses were against the Crow River Raiders out of Norwood Young America, who also went 14-2 in league play.
“It all just kind of came together, and we all know we all love playing softball,” Stillwell said. “We love the environment, so we had that in common right off the bat. We used that to form a chemistry between the team.”
In a normal season, teams qualify for the 18U state tournament by playing in a district tournament. This year, state participation was left to any teams that wanted to play. The Fusion and Raiders both participated in the July 25-26 tournament. And although they started on opposite sides of the bracket, they wound up meeting each other in the championship.
“Then Mankato got 10.1 inches of rain,” Bushman said. “There was no coming back. … Tournament done, we were just done.”
Bushman posted the results on the Crow River Fastpitch Facebook page, and some of the parents suggested the two teams play the title game in Hutchinson.
“I called the opposing coach and said, 'Why don't we do a one-game, winner-take-all and just have some fun with it?” Bushman said. “One hundred percent of the girls on both teams and the families were all for it.”
Though not at the official state tournament, there is still plenty of incentive to play. Besides bragging rights, Bushman contacted USA Softball Minnesota Commissioner Dan Pfeffer about their plans and he was on board. Pfeffer sent the medals that would have been awarded after the state tournament in Mankato to Bushman to award to the winners of Wednesday's game.
“I think what really drove us to want to win so bad was the fact that they are so close in skill level and talent,” Muellerliele said of the game. “It's really just who is going to have the better day and who is going to pull it all together.”