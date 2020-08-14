Despite Mother Nature’s best efforts, the Crow River Fusion and Raiders softball teams met in Hutchinson Wednesday for their unofficial state championship game at Riverside Park. And despite the best efforts of Fusion players from Hutchinson and Litchfield, the Raiders of Norwood Young America won the game 6-3 to claim the state title.
The game almost didn't happen. After the original state final July 26 in Mankato was rained out, there were no plans to make it up. But a grassroots effort of parents, players and coaches had the idea to play the game in Hutchinson, so that’s what happened. And even though the Fusion team didn’t win, the players and coaches were just happy to be able to finish this unusual season with a positive memory.
"I think it ended on the best possible note that our parents and our coaches could create for the kids," said Raquel Bushman, Fusion coach. "I think there's nothing we could have done different. This is just what the 2020 season ended up being, and we're all very blessed that we had this opportunity and that we could do it together as a league."
There were nerves early for players on both teams. A big crowd of at least 50 people showed up to watch the game, which ramped up the pressure and excitement even more.
it was a back-and-forth game in the first three innings, with teams scoring a run in the first. The Raiders added another run to take a short lead, but an Avery Stilwell chopper led to a Raider error that allowed two runs to score, giving the Fusion a 3-2 lead going into the fourth inning.
During that inning, the Raiders made a pitching change to Sammy Krohn. Although she allowed those two runs to score, Krohn shut down the Fusion offense for the rest of the game.
"We usually hit faster pitchers better," Bushman said. "I think Alia (Muellerleile) was spot on (when she said) we're two very equal teams, offensively and defensively, and it was going to come down to which one showed up tonight. And that's exactly what happened."
It was still a 3-2 game heading into the fourth inning, which is when it began to unravel for the Fusion. Relief pitcher Madison Terres ran into trouble, walking four of the six batters she faced in the inning and recording just one out on a sacrifice bunt. Bushman brought starting pitcher Courtney Hurias back in to finish the inning, but the damage was done and the Raiders scored four runs for the final score.
Pitchers on both teams found their grooves after that, and only one player reached third base in the final three innings. The Fusion played well for most of the game, but it was just that one inning that got away from them, and in a winner-take-all, that's all one team needs.
"It definitely brings you down a little bit seeing their team do well," Hurias said of the fourth inning. "But, I mean, you just kind of have to play through it."
The game didn't go as the Fusion would have hoped, but at least they can say that in 2020, they had a complete season and finished runner-up in state championship. That was something that four months ago didn't seem would be a reality.