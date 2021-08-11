Growing up in St. Paul, Bill Tschida has fond memories of his dad coaching and family trips to see local sports teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, North Stars and Fighting Saints. It’s these memories, and his desire to work with kids, that in part led him to become the new activities director of Hutchinson Public Schools.
Tschida took over the position in July for outgoing AD Thayne Johnson. Tschida’s upbringing, education and career have been distinctly Minnesotan. He graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall High School and went on to St. John’s University, where he played hockey and baseball. He later received his master’s degree from St. Mary’s.
As an educator, he’s worn many hats in many schools.
“I’ve served as a classroom teacher, a dean of students, a principal, an athletic director, activities director, so I’ve had about every role, along with coaching,” he said.
The role he seemed to enjoy the most, however, perhaps due to his upbringing, was activities director. He started out at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, then Watertown-Mayer, Adrian, and for the past eight years he’s been at Farmington. This fall, Tschida brings his 24 years of AD experience to Hutchinson.
“I wanted to get back to a smaller school where I get to know the kids,” he said about his interest in Hutchinson. “Farmington’s a school of 2,200 and it’s continuing to grow, and the bigger the school you’re at, the further away you are from the students. I got into education to work with kids, so I want to get back in a situation where it’s more intimate — knowing more kids, knowing parents, knowing more people in the community.”
Having worked in Watertown, Tschida was familiar with Hutchinson through his coaching and his kids’ activities.
“Hutch activities and athletics have a very good reputation, even outside of Hutchinson,” Tschida said.
A “purpose statement” on the wall of his office declares his job is to “serve and guide the stakeholders of Hutchinson High School activities.” To that end, Tschida sees himself as an advocate of making sure all activities are educationally based. He’s a state high school league instructor of the Why We Play curriculum, which trains school coaches and administrators on the role activities should have in the human growth and development of kids.
“It’s very important to me to make sure that’s a part of what we do every day,” Tschida said, “and that’s between our activities and our athletics.”
As he begins his job in a new school with new coworkers and new students, Tschida is not looking to shake things up in Hutchinson. He says he wants to get a lay of the land and see how things work first, and then perhaps find areas where things may be improved, or where things are running well as they are.
“I learned a long time ago I need to walk into my job, not run into my job, and take time to assess and see what’s going on,” he said. “There are great things going on here, and then there might be some things that maybe could get tweaked or changed.
“You find in education and coaching that you’re dealing with really good people who dedicate a lot of time and service to the people they work with,” Tschida added. “So you need to be respectful of that.”
With the start of 2021-22 school activities year this week — football began practice on Monday — Tschida is excited for what he hopes is a return to normal this year, after 18 months of abnormality created by the pandemic. He’s looking forward to fans in the stands, students competing in full schedules with playoffs, and building connections with the coaches, kids and parents of Hutchinson he now serves.
“I’ve learned over time that sometimes it’s good to get out of your comfort zone,” he said about his new job. “It can be reinvigorating because it’s challenging, so part of it is attacking something new. It’s also about meeting new people and developing new relationships, both with adults and students.”