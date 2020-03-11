When Jaden Dostal of Hutchinson was very young, his father, Josh, bought him his first four-wheel all-terrain vehicle.
Although Josh didn’t know it at the time, that purchase is what set Jaden down a path to discover his passion. And that passion is what drove Jaden to a first-place finish this past winter in the Midwest Ice Racing Association series.
“I wasn’t, like, in love with it at first,” Dostal recalled of his start in quads. But then his father asked him if he wanted to race at the county fair, and it was downhill from there.
“I loved riding my four-wheeler,” Jaden said. “When he sold it, I wanted a new one. I told him I wanted a new one, and then eventually when we did get a new one, it was pretty much what started it.”
At age 11, months after buying the new quad, Dostal signed up for his first district race. Today, the Hutchinson High School junior races regularly, and in the winter you can find him driving on frozen lakes.
In the MIRA series, Dostal races in the beginner class and said there is usually between 13 and 20 drivers, depending on the race and the weekend. The series includes four events, one every other week. This year the first face was on Lake Mille Lacs and the other three, including the championship, were on Lake Superior.
Dostal was a bit rusty for the first event. He realized he had much to learn from the other drivers.
“First heat, I think I got like third,” he said. “Pretty much what made me better was each time going out there and riding and then watching other people on how they corner, how they're standing or sitting on their quad. The positioning and just watching them and doing it also when I'm on the track and seeing which one feels better and faster.”
With those lessons, Dostal improved from third to winning his first race in a long time. But the momentum carried into the next race two weeks later.
“Honestly, it felt pretty good. Not being on a four-wheeler for a whole year, I was pretty proud of myself,” Dostal said.
Despite how he felt, Dostal remained humble going into the second race at Lake Superior, where he again took first place. He then went on to win the third and final races to claim the MIRA series championship. Because the course on Lake Superior never changed, Dostal was able to get in a groove and race with confidence.
“I wish it was a newer layout just so it was something different,” he said. “Something more fun maybe, I don't know. But it kind of felt like it was unfair. Just because I already knew my groove. I mean stuff can happen though, so I wasn't too guilty about, like, if I felt like I was better than everyone or anything like that.”
Although the wins didn’t come with any prize money, only the pros make that, Dostal does have a nice collection of first-place plaques.
Dostal wants to continue riding after he graduates high school and eventually move up to the the pro class. But the big thing is that we wants to see the sport he loves receive more exposure. While he admits it can be an expensive hobby, he believes quad racing can be as big as motocross at the X Games.
“With the Monster Energy or supercross races on dirt bikes, I feel like it would be a different variety having four-wheelers,” Dostal said. “Because some people aren't just into dirt bikes. I mean they're very good riders on quads, and they like quads. I think it would just be a cool variety and different type of viewership.”