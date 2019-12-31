Wow, 2019 came and went faster than any other year I can remember.
It's hard to believe that this time last year, I was in the middle of my senior year at Duluth preparing to graduate in five months. Plus, it's the end of a decade, which is really just weird to say we're at the end of the decade.
Now I'm here at the Leader. While i've only been here for a couple months, there have been some great sports stories I've covered. You might be able to guess what they are.
But even before I arrived it was another great year for Hutchinson athletics, with a variety of stories that have happened in 2019. It wasn't easy compiling a list of the 10 best sports stories of the past year, but it was fun learning about them.
As always, the list comes with a disclaimer: There was a lot that happened, but this is my list. Some will disagree with my choices or the order that I put them in, but we can all agree that it was a fantastic year for Hutch sports.
Nevertheless, here is the list of the top 10 Hutchinson sports stories for 2019
10. Boys hockey loses lead in section final
After an 8-17 regular season, Hutch had a surprise playoff run to make it all the way to the Section 3A final against New Ulm. Early on it looked like the Tigers might win their first section title since 2009, also, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period.
Unfortunately that went away quickly. New Ulm scored four unanswered goals, including a hat trick from Landon Strong, to retake the lead. The Tigers tied it up in the third period with a goal from Austin Jozwick, but the Eagles quickly answered with a pair of goals 22 seconds apart for the nail in the coffin.
It was a Cinderella playoff run that may have ended in heartbreak, but the team made it further than anyone would have guessed.
9. The Showstoppers qualify for state
After missing state the previous year, the Hutchinson dance team made a triumphant return for its fourth appearance in five years at the Class 2A state high kick championship at Target Center.
At sections, Hutchinson placed third in the high kick to qualify for state. Head coach Stephanie Kutter said that performance was their best of the season, but the same couldn't be said when the team finished on the Target Center floor.
“It wasn’t our best performance, which is kind of a bummer. The girls kind of felt that as soon as we came off,” Kutter said. “I really would have liked to have seen what our section performance would have done (at state).”
The Showstoppers wrapped up the season with an 11th place finish out of 12 teams. Kutter said some of the judges had Hutchinson ranked as high as six, showcasing just how close the competition was.
Despite the slightly disappointing finish, all in all it was another solid year for the Showstoppers to hang their hats on.
8. Isabelle Schmitz earns two medals at state track
The next spot is for a Hutchinson middle-schooler who has been dominating the Wright County Conference and section in running. Isabelle Schmitz won the 1600 and the 3200 runs at the Section 2AA track and field finals to qualify for her first state meet at Hamline University.
On the first day of state, Schmitz came in fifth and was the only middle-school runner to finish in the top 11 of the 3200 race. The next day, Schmitz earned her second medal with a ninth-place finish in the 1600. She bested her post time by nearly three seconds to make it to the podium.
Her impressive year would continue into the cross country season his past fall. Schmitz dominated with wins in six straight races, including the Wright County Conference and Section 2AA championships.
In her second trip to state she finished 17th out of 176 runners and was named to the All-State team. Although she was hoping to return with a state medal, Schmitz will have plenty more years to accomplish that goal.
7. Mike Cannon referees National Championship
Hutchinson's Mike Cannon made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2019, but not as a player.
Cannon has been a Big 10 official since 1999 and was a field judge for other national championships back in 2006 and 2011. After 12 years as a field judge, Cannon was promoted to referee in the Big 10.
It is rare for officials from a neutral conference to referee in back to back National Championships, and a Big 10 crew officiated the game in 2018. But this was different. Cannon received a phone call to referee the CFP National Championship at Levi Stadium in San Francisco.
Cannon's friends and family enjoyed watching him on TV, and it was a big moment that will go down in Hutchinson lore for many years to come.
6. Steve Meier crowned billiards world champion
For 25 years, Steve Meier has been traveling to Las Vegas to compete in the Valley National 8-Ball League Association World Championship. After 2019, Meier can finally call himself a world champion after winning the Men's Classic 8-Ball singles tournament.
Meier has won three state singles championships and finished in the top four at the masters state tournament six or seven times in the past 10 years.
He mostly competes in the five-man team tournament with friends and has only been competing in the singles consistently since 2018.
Meier came in second in 2018 and thought that was it for him. But after some of his teammates wanted to compete in the singles, he thought he might as well give it another go.
It turns out it was the right decision, as he finally captured the coveted championship.
5. Huskies finish runner-up at state tournament
The Hutchinson amateur baseball team has had some great playoff runs in past years, but 2019 was its best in more than 60 years. That's because the Huskies made it to their first state championship game since 1955.
The Huskies defeated the Cokato Kernels to win their fourth consecutive Region 12C title, and a bye in the first round of state. They opened the tournament with a 7-2 win against Marble, and then a 5-2 comeback over Sauk Centre in the Round of 16.
Draftee pitcher Judson McKown of Maple Plain knuckled the Huskies to a 3-0 win over Waterville in the quarterfinals, and then home runs from Marcus Hahn and Evan Kohli carried the Huskies to another 7-5 win over New Market, putting the team in the championship game against Jordan.
Although the Huskies jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, Jordan was able to battle back and win the title 4-2. Matthew Piechowski, Hahn, Kohli and Jake Wendland were all named to the Class C all-tournament team following the game.
Despite losing in the final, Piechowski called it an “honor” to play in the championship game.
4. Robbie Grimsley wins third FCS title, earns NFL tryout
Robbie Grimsley, a two-time state champion with the Hutchinson Tigers football team, capped off his senior season at North Dakota State University with a third FCS championship in four years.
In the 2015 Hutchinson graduate's final season at NDSU, the Bison were ranked No. 1 all season and finished the year 15-0. They defeated Eastern Washington 38-24 to complete their journey.
Grimsley finished his collegiate career with a 54-5 record, and his 17 career interceptions rank second in school history behind NFL cornerback Marcus Williams.
Grimsley and the Bison were invited to the White House for a reception and got to meet President Donald Trump.
“It was really special,” Grimsley said. “Something I won't forget.”
Grimsley went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft but joined the New Orleans Saints for a three-day rookie minicamp just hours after the draft concluded. Grimsley had a chance to tryout for the San Francisco 49ers, but could only choose one team because the tryout dates were scheduled for the same dates.
Although Grimsley was not offered a contract, he still cheers on his teammates that have made it to the next level.
3. Hutchinson football returns to state
The Hutchinson Tigers football team was perfect in the regular season for back to back years. But in playoffs it was a different story this year as they pushed through to win the team's first section title since 2014.
Hutch's section games offered little in terms of a challenge as the Tigers beat Mankato East 60-14 and Marshall 28-14 in the final.
Head coach Andy Rostberg talked all season about winning the three sections of the football season: regular season, sections and state. After completing two out of the three, it was time for the final leg of the season.
The quarterfinals were a breeze for the Tigers as they dominated Fridley in every facet of the game for a 52-14 victory. The semifinals in U.S. Bank Stadium would be toughest test as the Tigers drew the St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake Wolfpack, the defending state champ that hadn't lost a game in two years.
It was a back-and-forth contest that lived up to the hype in a battle of undefeated teams. After a tie game through three quarters, SMB took the lead early in the fourth on a touchdown pass from Jalen Suggs, the 2019 Mr. Football.
Hutch answered back when Russell Corrigan scored a 15-yard touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to tie the game. One more defensive stand would possibly send the game to overtime, but it was not meant to be.
Suggs drove the Wolfpack down the field to score the game-winning touchdown with just 50 seconds left, and the Tigers were unable to come back.
It was a tough loss for a team's first experience at U.S. Bank Stadium, but hopefully just the first of many in the program's future.
2. Grace Hanson qualifies for 2020 Olympic Swimming Time Trials
In June, Grace Hanson will travel to Omaha and swim in the USA Olympic Team Trials.
Last July, Hanson swam in the 50 freestyle at the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championship. Her time of 25.98 beat the Olympic trials time standard by 0.01 seconds.
Hanson said she is excited for the experience and hopes to add more events such as the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly for future Olympic trials. She is the first high school swimmer to qualify for the Olympic Team Trials during head coach Rory Fairbanks' tenure.
The trials will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The 50 freestyle prelims are June 27 and the finals are the next day.
Hanson's main focus of training was for her fall 2019 high school season, rather than any special training for Omaha, which leads us to the No. 1 sports story from 2019.
1. Tigersharks extend streaks, capture seven state titles
It was an unprecedented season for the Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team. First the Tigersharks extended their impressive streaks of 12 consecutive conference championships and 13 straight section titles. They also set many team, meet and pool records along the way.
In the final competition of the year, the Class 1A state championship at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, the Tigersharks really shined. Although they finished second as a team, Hutchinson swimmers won seven state titles and set two state records. Hutch's seven state titles is the most in school history, beating out six back in 1997.
Hanson had a huge meet, winning two individual titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and setting a state record in the 50 freestyle. She was also part of two championship relay teams to win four state titles total.
Other individual champions included Lexi Kucera in the 100 butterfly and Hailey Farrell in the 200 and 500 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Hanson, Mikayla Witte, Ainslea Jensen and Kucera also won a championship, along with the 400 freestyle relay team of Hanson, Madison Witte, Farrell and Kucera.
With the best swimmers in the state for more than half of the events, the Tigersharks were the most dominant Hutchinson sports team in 2019, and they were my top sports story of the year.