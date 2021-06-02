The end of another school year means the start of a new journey for Hutchinson High School seniors. And for a select few, that journey includes a new step in their athletic careers.
A small ceremony last week was held for 13 Hutchinson student-athletes who announced that they’ll be moving on to the collegiate level in their respective sports next fall. The levels and types of competitions ranged from Division III golf and swimming to Division I football, but no matter what team they’d be joining next year, all were excited to make their announcements.
The soon-to-be-former Tigers taking the next steps with their athletic goals were:
- Simon Broersma, football at Bethel University
- Ty Glaser, football at Gustavus Adolphus College
- Jordan Titus, football at the University of St. Thomas
- Tristan Hoppe, football at the University of Sioux Falls
- Tristian Lang, wrestling at Ridgewater College
- Chloe Peterson, basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Superior
- Cameron Longie, golf at Gustavus Adolphus College
- Adam Craig, lacrosse at Benedictine University
- Maddy Seifert, lacrosse at Concordia University, St. Paul
- Mikayla Witte, swimming and diving at Gustavus Adolphus College
- Megan Lipke, swimming and diving at Gustavus Adolphus College
- Alia Muellerleile, softball at Macalester College
- Java Olmscheid, baseball at The College of St. Scholastica
To learn more about the athletes and their plans for the future, the Leader sent each one a short questionnaire and asked them to send back their responses. Here’s what some of them had to say.
Alia Muellerleile
Muellerleile is playing softball at Macalester College.
When did competing at the college level in your sport become a goal for you, and why was that something you wanted to do?
Competing at the college level in softball has been a goal of mine since I was little. Softball was my favorite thing to play, watch and learn about. I made my best friends through the game and I love every second of playing.
Why did you choose the school/athletic program that you did?
I chose to study and play at Macalester because of the coaches and the atmosphere. It was the only place that felt like it could be home, and the coaches made me feel like family from day one.
Have you been told by your future coach what their plans are for you on your respective team?
I’m still unsure as of now what my plans are on the Macalester softball team. However, I’m willing to work and play anywhere they need me to.
What are you most looking forward to next year with your new school and team?
I am most looking forward to growing closer with my teammates and coaches while navigating my new journey through college.
Javan Olmscheid
Olmscheid is playing baseball at the College of St. Scholastica.
When did competing at the college level in your sport become a goal for you, and why was that something you wanted to do?
Playing college baseball has been a goal for me for as long as I remember, and I wanted to do so because I wanted to play at the highest level possible and see how good I can be .
Why did you choose the school/athletic program that you did?
I felt it was the best school and program for me. The coaches and everyone made great impressions, and I love the Duluth area .
Have you been told by your future coach what their plans are for you on your respective team?
I will be pitching and have the option to try to play in the field and hit as well
What are you most looking forward to next year with your new school and team?
Working and competing with a whole new group, being able to work with more advanced analytics, and pushing myself to a higher level.
Jordan Titus
Titus is playing Division I football at the University St. Thomas.
When did competing at the college level in your sport become a goal for you, and why was that something you wanted to do?
When I started playing football as a kid, I would get a lot of positive feedback and attention from it. That and the physicality aspect of it helped me grow a love for the game and that made me want to play as long as I could.
Why did you choose the school/athletic program that you did?
My goal was always to play Division I sports in my hometown, and St. Thomas offered that along with a chance to be a part of history.
Have you been told by your future coach what their plans are for you on your respective team?
The plan is for me to play defensive line, defensive tackle.
What are you most looking forward to next year with your new school and team?
I am very excited to see what the future holds with St Thomas. I am very excited to be a part of their transition to Division I. Can’t wait to be a Tommie!
Mikayla Witte
Witte is competing with the swimming and diving team at Gustavus Adolphus College.
When did competing at the college level in your sport become a goal for you, and why was that something you wanted to do?
I knew that I wanted to swim in college back when I started swimming competitively in fifth grade. I knew that it was something I wanted to do because there was something so special about being on a team like I am now, and I know I want to experience the same in college.
Why did you choose the school/athletic program that you did?
Ever since I stepped on campus at Gustavus I knew that was where I belonged. The whole school including the swim team and coaching staff was super welcoming from the start. I’m super excited to pursue my academics and swimming at Gustavus.
Have you been told by your future coach what their plans are for you on your respective team?
Next year I will most likely be pursuing a lot of my best events (backstroke and freestyle), but I will be exploring all events in order to see what works best for not only me but my team as well.
What are you most looking forward to next year with your new school and team?
I’m looking forward to meeting lots of new people and friends from the swim team and from my classes. I’m also excited to explore academically and to get ready for my future
Megan Lipke
Lipke is competing with the swimming and diving team at Gustavus Adolphus College.
When did competing at the college level in your sport become a goal for you, and why was that something you wanted to do?
Ever since I began swimming, I had the goal of eventually competing in college. I wanted to do that because I love swimming a lot. I am not in swimming because I'm the best swimmer or because I am competitive, I am in swimming because I enjoy it, it keeps me in shape, and it's fun to watch myself improve over the years.
Why did you choose the school/athletic program that you did?
I chose Gustavus because of the swim program, honestly. The other colleges I was looking at had great academic programs like Gustavus, but their swim teams just didn't compare. I really enjoyed the team feel when I met with Gustavus swimmers and I liked how close they all were.
Have you been told by your future coach what their plans are for you on your respective team?
I don't believe there's really a set plan for anyone when they are joining the swim team at Gustavus.
What are you most looking forward to next year with your new school and team?
I am most looking forward to having a set group of friends who will work hard with me. I am also looking forward to improving my times and seeing what exactly I can do throughout the next four years.
Maddy Seifert
Seifert is following the footsteps of her older sister, Lex Seifert, to play lacrosse at Concordia University, St. Paul.
When did competing at the college level in your sport become a goal for you, and why was that something you wanted to do?
I have wanted to play college sports since I was in second grade. I loved playing sports and I like to compete.
Why did you choose the school/athletic program that you did?
I wanted to stay close to home, I liked the size of the school and the lacrosse program there. Also, I wanted to keep beating my sister's records.
Have you been told by your future coach what their plans are for you on your respective team?
Yes, I will be a key player on the offensive side. If I keep proving myself to (my coach), I will start my freshman year.
What are you most looking forward to next year with your new school and team?
I'm excited to meet new people, live somewhere that isn't like Hutchinson, make new memories, and make new bonds with my lacrosse team.
Tristan Hoppe
Hoppe is playing football at the University of Sioux Falls.
When did competing at the college level in your sport become a goal for you, and why was that something you wanted to do?
Competing in college sports became a dream of mine the first year of tackle football in Hutchinson at Roberts Park. The transition from flag football to tackle football made me fall in love with the game and it made me open my eyes for the future.
Why did you choose the school/athletic program that you did?
It felt like home. The coaches really cared about me as a player and a student athlete. Going on visits there just felt right. Another reason I chose Sioux Falls was because they have a winning tradition. I could tell that they had the same mentality as my coaches in Hutchinson football — to win
Have you been told by your future coach what their plans are for you on your respective team?
My head coach, John Anderson, has told me that I will play middle linebacker at college.
What are you most looking forward to next year with your new school and team?
I'm really looking forward to meeting new teammates and getting into the college grind. I'm excited to start the next chapter of my life!