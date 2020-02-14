The Hutchinson Figure Skating Association skated to a sixth-place finish out of 23 teams during the Blaine Frosty Blades competition Feb. 7-9.
Hutchinson's team had 25 individual skaters at the competition, and between them they racked up a handful of first-place finishes:
Kierra Dennis took first in solo comp. FS5, Freestyle 5, and jump and spin silver
Brooke Johnson won solo comp. FS6
Hannah Karg won drama spot. silver
Allyson Kopesky took first in drama spot. gold and solo comp. FS7
Corina Powell won jump and spin silver
Kadi Powell won solo comp. FS4
Emma Schwartz won solo comp. FS8 and Freestyle 8
Bryn Ziegler won Freestyle 7
- The ensemble team too first for its "Top Gun" routine
Hutchinson has two more competitions this year: March 7-8 in St. Louis Park and the World Team Championship July 20-25 in Blaine.
Hutchinson's annual skating show is also scheduled for Feb. 29-March 1.