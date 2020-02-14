The Hutchinson Figure Skating Association skated to a sixth-place finish out of 23 teams during the Blaine Frosty Blades competition Feb. 7-9.

Hutchinson's team had 25 individual skaters at the competition, and between them they racked up a handful of first-place finishes:

  • Kierra Dennis took first in solo comp. FS5, Freestyle 5, and jump and spin silver

  • Brooke Johnson won solo comp. FS6

  • Hannah Karg won drama spot. silver

  • Allyson Kopesky took first in drama spot. gold and solo comp. FS7

  • Corina Powell won jump and spin silver

  • Kadi Powell won solo comp. FS4

  • Emma Schwartz won solo comp. FS8 and Freestyle 8

  • Bryn Ziegler won Freestyle 7

  • The ensemble team too first for its "Top Gun" routine

Hutchinson has two more competitions this year: March 7-8 in St. Louis Park and the World Team Championship July 20-25 in Blaine.

Hutchinson's annual skating show is also scheduled for Feb. 29-March 1.

