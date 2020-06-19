Normally during this time of year, Hutchinson High School would hold its annual athletics banquet to honor this year's athletes and formally announce winners for the senior boys and girls Athletes of the Year, TIGER Award winners and Academic Award winners.
Although this year's banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19, activities director Thayne Johnson and the department held a virtual conference for the winners.
As with past years, the Athletes of the Year were voted on by the varsity head coaches of each sports team. To be considered for this award, athletes had to participate in two or more sports, be selected as a captain, earn all-conference honors, and must not have had any Minnesota State High School League violations. This year's recipients were Russell Corrigan and Alex Hantge
The TIGER Award is also voted on by coaches and recognizes athletes who exemplify the five characteristics of being a Tiger: tenacity, integrity, gratitude, effort and respect. This year's winners were Blake Schmidt and Sabrina Tracy.
Finally, for the Academic Award, three things are taken into consideration: GPA, ACT score and AP courses. This year's recipients were Ethan Beffert, Jake Schumann and Rachel Scheele.
All seven award winners responded to the Leader for this Q&A segment.
Boys Athlete of the Year: Russell Corrigan
Sports participated in: football, basketball and baseball
Senior honors: captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams; all-state football; all-conference football and basketball; all-conference honorable mention baseball; all-time leading scorer and rebounder in basketball
What does it mean to be named Athlete of the Year?
It's an honor to me, especially being from a really athletic town and a really athletic class. ... I'm thankful for all my coaches and teammates who push me. My family and my parents, my parents because they were the ones who always took care of me and wanted the best for me.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
My favorite moment, not a single moment, but being with the boys in football season. It's a good feeling just hanging out with everybody and having fun, working hard.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
Discipline and how to grow up and do things the right way. In every way like sports, academics and life.
Who's the teammate you most admire and why?
Definitely Ethan Beffert. Hardest worker I know, for sure. Great guy, great leader.
Girls Athlete of the Year: Alex Hantge
Sports participated in: tennis, hockey and golf
Senior honors: captain in tennis, hockey and golf; all-state honorable mention hockey; Class A all-tournament team hockey; all-conference hockey; all-conference honorable mention tennis; second in school history in career goals and third in career points in hockey
What does it mean to be named Athlete of the Year?
It's very rewarding. Personally, I feel that I've put a lot of work into it. But honestly, I think that everyone deserves the award because everyone works really hard for it. But they all pushed me to be the best that I could be. In the end, it's rewarding to know that your hard work paid off.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
My seventh-grade year when we made it to the state tournament. That was brand new to me.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
Being active in sports is growing as a leader. I think that Hutch athletics really taught us kids not just about sports, but maturity, how to be a leader, how to work hard, and to discipline yourself.
Who's the teammate you most admire and why?
Sabrina Tracy. She showed a lot of leadership and she was very passionate about what she does and she's always there for people. She's a caring person.
Boys TIGER Award winner: Blake Schmidt
Sports participated in: tennis and hockey
Senior honors: captain in hockey and tennis; all-academic tennis; Hobie Baker Award winner in hockey
What does it mean to win the TIGER Award?
I think it's a pretty cool thing because you work super hard your whole life, to be recognized for your character is cool.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
Playing at the Xcel Energy Center for hockey for state, definitely that. Just like the atmosphere, knowing that you're at state, because that's the goal growing up is to make it there.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
Most importantly to work your hardest. If you do that, success will come.
Who's the teammate you most admire and why?
Hayden Jensen, because he always works hard and he just had so much passion playing hockey.
Girls TIGER Award winner: Sabrina Tracy
Sports participated in: tennis, hockey and lacrosse
Senior honors: captain in tennis and lacrosse; all-conference hockey, Hobie Baker Award winner in hockey
What does it mean to win the TIGER Award?
I feel really honored. During the presentation, I felt honored and I felt a lot of love from my coaches that I've had. And just really honored to get it along with Blake (Schmidt) ... and congrats to all those people. It's an honor to be able to have this award.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
I would have to say making it to state (in hockey) this year. That was a really good feeling. We had really good team chemistry. Not like we didn't in years, but it's just really awesome this year. It was really great to go with that group of girls.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
I learned a lot about discipline, self-discipline, because there were times where you need to hold your teammates accountable and they need to hold you accountable. Your coaches push you, but a big part of it is pushing yourself. That's one huge thing I learned that I had to do throughout my four years.
Who's the teammate you most admire and why?
I admire a lot of my teammates, but Alex Hantge would probably be one. Just for her desire to keep going and pushing and never giving up. She holds her teammates accountable. She's one of them, but again, I admire a lot of my teammates.
Boys Academic Award co-winner: Ethan Beffert
Sports participated in: football and baseball
Senior honors: all-state academic football and baseball, District Defensive Lineman of the Year, all-district football
What does it mean to win the Scholar Athlete Award?
It feels great. I take the same determination into my athletics as I do my academics. Everything's a competition to me, so it's nice to be recognized for all the hard work I put in while still doing my athletics.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
Probably winning the section championship against Marshall for football. We had been losing early in (section) rounds my sophomore and junior year, we kind of had letdowns. It was just really cool to go out against Marshall, that was a team that we haven't beaten in awhile. It was fun to finally get over the hump and be able to go to state.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
Leadership for sure, I'd say. The community aspect of Hutch is pretty crazy. They back sports really hard and they want us to succeed. It's cool to be playing on a field and look up and see your town's got your back. You just don't want to let them down.”
Who's the teammate you most admire and why?
I would probably say Russell Corrigan. He's had the spotlight on him his entire life and you never hear any scandals of him or anything. He's been a great leader, he knows how to get everybody involved, he just shows up in the big moments.
Boys Academic Award co-winner: Jake Schumann
Sports participated in: football and baseball
Senior honors: captain baseball
What does it mean to win the Scholar Athlete Award?
I think it's cool. When I was younger, my parents always stressed the importance of academics. So it was very humbling to get the award. It's very important to me to keep good grades.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
Probably playing at U.S. Bank Stadium for football. The stadium is really nice. Even though we lost, it was still a really cool experience.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
I learned about hard work and that you need to work hard for everything you get. Whether it was lifting or football or baseball, that was always stressed as very important. Also to be a good person on and off the field.
Who's the teammate you most admire and why?
I would have to say Russell Corrigan. I've grown up with him in baseball and football and basketball, and he's always been a great leader, and he's worked extremely hard. He's going to play football at Boise State, which is cool because he's earned every moment that he's gotten.
Girls Academic Award winner: Rachel Scheele
Sports participated in: volleyball, dance and softball
Senior honors: captain dance, academic all-state dance
What does it mean to win the Scholar Athlete Award?
It feels really good to be recognized for all the time outside of school to get homework done and train and get better in my sports and academics.
What is a personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career?
I think my senior dance season would have to be my favorite moment. Just getting to know that team and getting to compete with them.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at HHS?
You deal with a lot of adversity in every aspect, and so working through that and working as a team and time management was a big thing.
Who's the teammate you most admire and why?
The teammate that I most admire would be Alaina Burchill. She was one of the co-captains on the dance team. I admired her because she was never afraid to give constructive criticism while also being a friend to everyone on the team.