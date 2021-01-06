Youth sports, including high school athletics, can resume games and scrimmages on Jan. 14, per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that were announced last week. Practices for the sports were allowed to resume on Jan. 4.
“The decision to resume sports does not mean engaging in sports is without risk,” the guidance reads. “Any time you gather with other people, you are putting yourself and others at risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Face coverings will be required for athletes competing in practices and games except in wrestling, swimming and diving, gymnastics and cheerleading, for fear of them becoming a choking hazard, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
This means basketball and hockey players will have to compete in face coverings, something many schools in western Wisconsin have already been doing in many sports since the start of the school year. Michigan mandated masks in football, volleyball and soccer. Many states in the northeast portion of the country have mandated masks during competitions, as has North Carolina.
“People with symptoms and without symptoms can spread COVID-19. The masking, distancing and other guidance provided here is intended to reduce the risk of transmission, but does not eliminate it,” the guidance reads.
Susan Hopkins, a professor of medicine and radiology at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, told the Associated Press wearing masks does not impact your breathing.
“It’s doing very little, if anything, to your physiology,” Hopkins said.
“All of the evidence we’ve been able to assemble is that it’s your perception of breathing that it affects. Some people may find that distressing,” said Hopkins, who specializes in exercise physiology and the study of lungs under stress. “After three months practicing in it, most athletes should be used to it.”
Jan. 14 was the earliest most Minnesota State High School League sports could resume given the Jan. 4 practice start and the League’s mandatory 10-day practice period to start seasons.
Practices cannot exceed pod sizes of 25.
You can visit tinyurl.com/ydfv6tsa to view the entire guidance.
TIGERS ARE READY TO ROLL
While the pause from athletics ended some fall sports seasons early, the time off allowed activities directors to plan according for winter activities. That means Hutchinson’s fall schedules are ready to go.
“We were able to push all of our conference stuff back far enough to where we thought we’d be safe, and give us a couple weeks before conference games start to work in some non-conference things,” said Thayne Johnson, Hutchinson schools activities director.
As it was in fall, tournaments and invitationals are not allowed, which will look different for some sports. Competitions are limited to three teams for wrestling and dancing, and boys swimming and diving is limited to two teams per meet.
The one thing that hadn’t been made clear by the latest guidance was spectator limitations. Spectators are not allowed at practices, except for young children where supervision may be needed. For competitions, however, the rules were not yet solid.
“Last Tuesday (Dec. 22) we had an update with the State High School League and all they said at that time is they are going to take a very slow, very cautious approach to starting competitions back,” Johnson said. “To me that indicates one of two things: It’s either going to be no spectators to begin with, or they’re going to go with … kind of what we did in volleyball with two spectators per participant. But we haven’t gotten anything official yet on that.”
Johnson anticipates the League will be following statewide COVID case numbers closely and will make a decision shortly before Jan. 14.
As for playoffs and state tournaments, the League has left the door open for their possibility, but that situation is fluid and could change, like so much this past year. And even if the League does decide to host tournaments, Johnson admits they could look very different depending on factors such as spectator limitations.