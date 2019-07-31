Hutchinson baseball history was made in recent weeks. The Hutchinson 14U baseball team won the Class AA Gopher State Tournament on July 19-21 in Apple Valley, becoming the first Hutch team to win a Gopher State tournament.
“It means a lot for the community,” head coach Mike Lien said. “I think it says a lot for the baseball in general in town. Even though we come from an outstate metro area, we can compete with teams that are in the metro. And I truly think it can be a stepping stone, now that we have proven that we can compete at the Gopher State level, that future teams can also do that.”
Hutch was one of 32 teams that qualified for the tournament. It swept pool play with a 15-6 win over Chisago Lakes, 4-0 against St. Paul Highland and 5-2 over Wayzata.
“After we beat Wayzata, the No. 2 seed, then I knew we had a shot,” said Hunter Lien, one of the team’s players.
“I think every game, the confidence kept building,” coach Lien said. “We really started swinging the bat really well as the tournament went on. Hitting is contagious, and our two-out hitting was really good. We produced a lot of runs with two outs.”
By winning its pool, Hutchinson advanced to the championship bracket of eight teams and continued to roll. It won 9-6 against Prior Lake and 11-5 over Plymouth/Wayzata in the semifinals. Hutch faced Dover-Eyota in the championship and won 9-3 to claim the title.
“Our goal going into it was to be top 10, and to win it far exceeded our expectations,” coach Lien said. “The last four games we played, we came from behind. They just don’t give up and they keep battling all the way through it.”
Following tournament, the team earned a championship trophy and banner. The players will also receive championship rings, but when and where they’d receive them was kept secret.
“At the beginning of the tournament we knew we’d get rings if we took first,” Sam Hanson said, “and then at the end our coach came up and said, ‘Surprise, we get to get them at Target Field!’ So that was pretty exciting.”
The Hutchinson players will join other Gopher State champion teams at a Minnesota Twins game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, where they will receive their rings during a pregame ceremony on the field.
“I thought we were going to get the rings at the end,” Andrew Weisenberger said, “but when (coach Lien) said we were getting them at a Twins game, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty special to get it there.’”
Hutchinson’s season continued with the Minnesota Sports Federation state tournament in Ham Lake this past weekend where it finished fifth.
With a state title and fifth-place finish this summer, the team’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed. Coach Lien said Hutchinson 12U baseball players came to watch their Gopher State run, and that he’s been receiving congratulations from many different directions.
“I’ve been really surprised how many people in the community have reached out to us and were actually following us,” he said. “Other coaches have reached out to me since and said, ‘Congratulations’ and stuff, so it’s been really nice.”