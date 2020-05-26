Due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutchinson's Parks, Recreation and Community Education Department announced Tuesday that the 2020 youth sports seasons for baseball, fastpitch softball and soccer have been canceled. Refunds will be issued by the end of June.
Hutchinson PRCE director Dolf Moon said that there is a possibility some leagues may try to hold modified practices or competitions that meet state restrictions. For more information, contact your respective league.
Adult slowpitch softball leagues have also been canceled for the summer due to restrictions, although the PRCE is hopeful that it may be able to host leagues later in the summer. Refunds are also being issued for these leagues.
— Stephen Wiblemo