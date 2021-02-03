Records are made to be broken, and there’s no snowmobile racing record safe while Hutchinson High School graduate Blaine Stephenson is around.
Stephenson made history last year by becoming the first racer ever to win three straight World Championships in Eagle River, Wisconsin. This past month, he made history once again by winning his fourth consecutive World Championship.
For those unfamiliar with the World Championship Snowmobile Derby, the race started in 1964 and is one of the most prestigious in the sport. Stephenson has been going to Eagle River for the past decade or so and started racing there when he was about 10.
“It goes back a long way, it’s got a lot of history, it’s got a lot of big names that have won it in the past,” he said. “So it’s definitely one you want to have on your resume when you retire.”
One of those big names is legendary snowmobile racer P.J. Wanderscheid, a childhood idol of Stephenson. With his win in January, Stephenson tied Wanderscheid’s record of four total World Championship wins at Eagle River. He even received a congratulatory message from Wanderscheid after the race.
“It means a lot,” Stephenson said about tying his idol’s record. “I definitely looked up to P.J. as a kid, and to be tied with a guy you looked up to as a kid, that’s pretty crazy.”
While every championship is special, Stephenson said this one was different because he felt more pressure on himself to win it than the previous three years.
“In past years it’s been a lot more emotional with excitement, but this year there was more relief,” he said.
This year’s race was a bit different than other years. Due to the U.S./Canadian border being closed by COVID-19, the field of racers was smaller in the high-profile Pro Champ 440 class.
Going into the 25-lap race, Stephenson and his team strategized about what line to take. Poor ice-making conditions meant the track had a lot of dirt rather than ice, which would make for a rough ride with difficult conditions for steering. When the race started, though, Stephenson was able to jump out to a fast start and never looked back.
“If all went well, I was going to run the top line the whole race, and we got the holeshot and that’s what I did,” he said. “I just ran the line that I expected the whole time. It was dirty and the handling went away really fast … but once we got into lap traffic we were able to extend the lead, built a comfortable gap and ride out the last 10 or eight laps.”
So what’s next for the four-time world champion? Like many things these days, Stephenson said COVID-19 has taken a toll on his racing schedule this year, but there are a few races left this winter. And he’s already looking ahead to next year and hoping for a shot at his fifth straight title at Eagle River.
“We’ll see what the rules and stuff do for next year,” he said, “but I’d definitely love to be back out there.”