For a third straight year, Hutchinson girls swimmer Grace Hanson and her coach, Rory Fairbanks, were named the Class A Girls Swimmer of the Year and Girls Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Swimming and Diving Coaches Association.
The awards were announced last week during the association's annual all-state banquet, which was virtual again this year.
Hanson, a junior, is the first swimmer in the state, boy or girl, to win the award three times since it started in 1979. She is also the fourth Hutchinson girl to receive the award. Others were Erin Endres (1998), Jessica Carlson (1999) and Lindsay Wegner (2003).
For Fairbanks, who started coaching Hutchinson's girls team in 2000, this is the seventh time he has been named Coach of the Year in 21 years (2004, 2005, 2011, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021). He was also a nominee for the Class A Boys Coach of the Year.
Other past Hutchinson coaches who have received the award were Mike Carlson for Girls Coach of the Year in 1998, and Jerry Carlson for Boys Coach of the Year in 1997 and 1998.
— Stephen Wiblemo