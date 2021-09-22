When the National Collegiate Athletic Association changed its name, image and likeness policy, or NIL, this past summer, it was a landmark decision allowing student-athletes to be compensated.
While the policy applies to all student-athletes at all levels, the expectation was that only the most famous would likely be given sponsorship deals by large corporations. But as Taco John’s recently showed, you don’t have to be a Division I quarterback to be a spokesperson. You can even be a Division II gymnast out of Hutchinson, as long as you’ve got the right name.
In a new promotional campaign, Taco John’s recently unveiled its first-ever roster of student-athlete “John-bassadors” as part of its team of “Most Valuable Johns,” or MVJs. These athletes all have two important things in common, according to a press release: they all love Taco John’s, and they all have “John” in their name.
Among the eight student-athletes selected on the initial roster include a University of Iowa defensive lineman, a small forward on the Colorado State University men’s basketball team, a wrestler at University of Illinois, and Gabby Johnson of Hutchinson, a senior gymnast at Winona State University.
“It’s pretty cool, especially because of the rule change and everything,” Johnson said about being selected to be a spokesperson for the Mexican fast food restaurant. “Before the new NIL rules, you couldn’t even accept anything because you’re a student-athlete, any kind of gifts in relation to being an athlete. So it’s cool getting a big brand to reach out to you, because they can now.”
“When NIL launched, a lot of big brands jumped on board. Taco John’s wanted to get involved, but we wanted these partnerships to align with our mission, values and the fun-loving nature of the brand,” said Barry Westrum, chief marketing officer for Taco John’s.
But out of all the “Johns” in the world — or Johnsons or Johnnys or Juans — how was Gabby selected? It was a stroke of luck, she admits.
“They actually reached out to me — it must be their marketing team reached out to me on Instagram and basically said, ‘Hey, we’re trying to do this Taco John’s team with the Most Valuable Johns for student-athletes,’” Gabby said.
Like most people who receive strange, unsolicited messages on Facebook that seem too good to be true, Gabby didn’t pay much attention to it when she first received the message. But something made her change her mind and go back to that message, and she’s glad she did.
“I thought it was pretty weird at first,” she said. “You get a random DM (direct message) and you don’t read it. And then I decided to read it, I guess, and I saw student-athlete names with ‘John’ and I was like, ‘OK, that’s pretty specific.’ And I thought it was pretty cool to be part of something that not everyone can be because of my last name.”
After learning a bit more, Gabby signed the contract a few weeks ago and is now an official member of Taco John’s MVJs. Her job, according to the press release, is to take organic content and promote Taco John’s product.
“It’s all social media stuff,” Gabby said. “They basically said any channel you can promote it on.”
Gabby’s social media channel of choice is Instagram, and on Monday she made her first official post promoting Taco John’s new queso blanco chip dip. It’s no coincidence that Monday was National Queso Day.
Gabby admits that she hadn’t eaten at Taco John’s much in the past before the company reached out to her. Since then she’s visited the restaurant more often and says she especially enjoys the burritos.
As she prepares for her senior year of college and competition with the Warriors gymnastics team, she, like many student-athletes around the country, is looking forward to what she hopes will be a return to normal after losing most of last season due to COVID-19. But with her new spokesperson duties, the coming year will likely be anything but normal.
So far her newfound fame hasn’t gone to her head or caused problems with her teammates.
“They think it’s pretty cool,” Gabby said with a laugh. “I think a lot of them are kind of jealous because their name isn’t ‘John.’”