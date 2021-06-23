When Hutchinson’s Grace Hanson goes swimming, she’s used to being the fastest person in the pool. But after June 7, the seven-time high school state champion now knows how it feels to be a small fish in a big pond.
Hanson was at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier this month to compete in the first wave of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Time Trials. She earned her shot at the Olympics back in 2019 during the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championship when her time of 25.98 in the 50 freestyle beat the cut by 0.01 seconds.
While the time trials are where athletes competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, Hanson, who is 17 and will be a senior at Hutchinson High School next year, knew she wasn’t quite fast enough for that.
“I really was just going there for the whole experience, and it was so cool just being able to go there and see all the big competition,” she said. “I’ve never been to a meet that big before, and everything was so much more amped up. Everyone had goals going into there … and the feeling of walking into the pool and seeing all the competition was so much more different and inspiring.”
While she wasn’t competing for a spot on the Olympic team, Hanson said she was still “nervous/excited” before her race.
“I wasn’t nervous about how I would perform, I was just nervous about being in front of all those people,” she said. “It was such a huge space and a different feeling swimming in a pool like that.
The time trials were divided into two waves. The first wave was generally made up of top college and high school athletes, while the second wave included the best swimmers in the country. Hanson competed in the first wave.
“It was weird because you feel like you’re fast going into it because you made it to the Olympic Trials,” Hanson said. “I felt good about myself, and then you get there and you’re like, ‘I’m the youngest one here.’”
Hanson’s race went by so quickly she said she doesn’t even remember it. She took 55th place out of 61 swimmers in the first wave with a time of 26.83. The winning time in the first wave was 25.49, but that wasn’t even close to the top times in the second wave, where Simone Manuel led the U.S. with a time of 24.29.
Besides the race, Hanson was thrilled to experience everything else that goes along with one of the biggest swimming meets in the country: hanging out with other top athletes, seeing the encouraging digital messages sent to her by friends and family, and she even got to meet some of her future teammates and coaches at the University of Missouri, where she plans to continue her swimming career after high school.
One of her favorite memories, though, was warming up in the big pool at CHI when she had it all to herself.
“It was cool because there was nobody there and it was really relaxing,” Hanson said.
As she wraps up her time with the Hutchinson High Tides Swim Club and prepares for her final year as a Tigershark, she’s looking forward to finishing her time in Hutchinson on a high note, and then moving on to Missouri to continue getting faster.
“I know they’re going to get me to my goals and hopefully I’ll make it back to trials in three years,” Hanson said. “That would be super amazing.”