The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Board announced recently that Lee Kuhl of Hutchinson will be inducted Saturday, Sept. 17, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. The center is home to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.
Hall of fame inductees are recognized for their outstanding contributions to amateur baseball in their communities, on the field, and off. Kuhl joins fellow inductees Dale Decker of Maple Lake, Luther Dorr of Princeton, James Jukes, Jr., of New Prague, and Darrell Vosejpka of Lonsdale.
“I’m totally surprised and it’s very humbling. I enjoyed being at the ball field with the older guys and the younger guys that I coached, over the years. That’s why I did it,” Kuhl said. “It’s something that I loved to do.”
Kuhl thanked his family for their support, evident from when he first played baseball at an early age in Reading. His first organized baseball started at age 9 in 1966 with YMCA ball in Worthington. In 1972, he led the Worthington VFW team to a second-place finish in the Minnesota State Tournament.
A shortstop for Worthington High School from 1972 to 1975, Kuhl was named all-conference during his junior and senior years. The team won conference and district championships in 1975, after which he was selected to the first Lions All-Star game played at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington.
Kuhl played three years of Legion baseball and was a starting infielder at South Dakota State University, having a .299 batting average for the Jackrabbits.
Amateur baseball came in 1975-1979, when he led Worthington to two state tournament appearances. Kuhl hit over .300 in each of those seasons, one of them at a near unheard of .476.
“That’s what the numbers say, I guess,” he said with a laugh. “My mother kept a lot of stats and things. I don’t know what the heck I did, I guess.”
Kuhl played for Brownton after moving to Hutchinson in 1980, and as a catcher drafted by Arlington, winning state titles in 1984 and 1985. He joined the Hutchinson Huskies after its formation the following year, until his retirement from playing in 1995.
Since his playing days, Kuhl has coached ninth grade, VFW, and Legion teams as well as Hutchinson’s amateurs.
Kuhl currently serves as treasurer for the Hutchinson Baseball Association and remains active in a support role for the Hutchinson Huskies.
It’s all illustrations of Kuhl’s deserving to be inducted to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. No matter when and no matter where, Kuhl is always baseballin’.
The Hall of Fame was established in 1963 by St. Cloud Sports Inc. A board of directors of 20 members manages the Hall of Fame Museum to honor those who have dedicated their lives to amateur baseball progress. Members are chosen for accomplishments as players, volunteers, fund raising, promotion, community involvement and demonstrated love for the game.