Lee Kuhl

Lee Kuhl

 Lee Kuhl

The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Board announced recently that Lee Kuhl of Hutchinson will be inducted Saturday, Sept. 17, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. The center is home to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.

Hall of fame inductees are recognized for their outstanding contributions to amateur baseball in their communities, on the field, and off. Kuhl joins fellow inductees Dale Decker of Maple Lake, Luther Dorr of Princeton, James Jukes, Jr., of New Prague, and Darrell Vosejpka of Lonsdale.

Tags