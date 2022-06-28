Rory Fairbanks, Hutchinson High School swimming and diving team coach, was named National Swim Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletics Coaches Association last week at the NHSACA 57th Annual Conference in Altoona, Iowa.
The event is attended by athletic directors and coaches in 19 sports from throughout the United States. Fairbanks won the award from a field of eight nominees representing Mississippi, Wyoming, Nebraska, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Montana.
“I’ve been coaching swimming for 26 years — 22 of them were here in Hutchinson,” said Fairbanks, who also teaches physical education at Hutchinson. “Most of my success comes with the Hutchinson squads, having the girls team win all the state titles that they have.”
The Hutchinson girls team brought home Minnesota State High School League championships in the Class A 400-yard freestyle Relay, 200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, and 50 freestyle this past season. Hutchinson senior Grace Hanson set the state meet record in both freestyle events. She also was named Minnesota Swimmer of the Year and holds an additional 12 state championships.
Fairbanks said he was actually shocked and humbled to be honored. It was his eighth win as Minnesota’s top coach, while he also serves as a National Zone Director and on the Minnesota State Advisory Committee.
The annual NHSACA award is actually an embodiment of a lifetime achievement.
“It’s well deserved on his part,” Hutchinson Activities Director Bill Tschida said. “If you put his resume next to anybody, he’s as good as it gets.”
The development of swimmers and the success of the program over a long period of time result in an award like the national coach of the year, Tschida added.
Fairbanks partners with High Tides, a community-based swim club whose mission statement is to develop and maintain a program of swimming excellence for novice to national level athletes. High Tides implements positive reinforcement to develop high character athletes to be successful not only in swimming, but throughout their lives.
Amy Gelschus-Dufrene, a 2003 Hutchinson alum and former team captain, was quick to point out how Fairbanks’ mentorship has a rippling effect. In 2007, DuFrene served as an assistant swim coach for Andover High School.
“I was part of his first crews that went through,” she said. “From coaching to teaching, he gave us a guideline of how (coaching and being a captain) is done. A lot of what he did I was able to put into the way that I coached. The simple things like walking alongside the swimmers and challenging them — not letting them quit on themselves — I was able to implement that into my own form.”
Tschida added, “In my year of working with Rory, he is dedicated and committed, and works very hard to provide a quality program for Hutch. He goes above and beyond to make sure that swim and dive as a whole is done professionally. He’s more than willing to host conference and section meets because he wants those meets to be run efficiently so that the athletes have a tremendous experience. The (support from) parents and alumni to help and run tables provides a wonderful experience for not just our swimmers and divers, but our competitors, as well.”