Through all the chaos of 2020, one of the things that may have been lost in the shuffle was sports.
Of course the athletes and their fans didn’t forget about sports, but with everything else that was on our minds throughout the past 12 months, it’s easy to forget that there were a lot of great accomplishments and important stories in the sports world.
As we do every year, we took a look back at the past year and compiled a list of the top 10 Hutchinson sports stories of 2020. This is always a fun exercise. And as usual, we remind you that this is our personal top 10 list. You may not agree with these choices or their placement in our list, but that’s what makes it fun.
We hope you enjoy looking back on our list of top 10, and feel free to share any disagreements you have, or sports stories you think should have made the list.
10. Baseball returns to Hutchinson
After a long spring with no sports thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, the sound bats cracking and fans cheering returned when the Hutchinson Huskies amateur baseball team kicked off their season July 1.
Like everything this year, the season was different. A later start meant fewer games and a shorter season, but the action at Veterans Memorial Field was a welcome sight for sports-starved baseball fans.
Despite a promising season filled with young players, the Huskies missed the state tournament for the first time since 2015 and ended a streak of four straight Region 12C championships.
9. Ruschmeyer rows the boat
Hutchinson has had its share of locals play Division I sports, and in 2020 another made his mark with the University of Minnesota Gophers.
Axel Ruschmeyer was a walk-on redshirt freshman in 2017. He spent two years working his way up with the scout team but never saw the field until 2019, when he made his Division I debut.
The offensive lineman’s playing opportunities continued, and Ruschmeyer helped the Gophers defeat Auburn in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, New Year’s Day.
8. Hutchinson loses its shark
Swimming has a strong tradition in Hutchinson for both the boys and girls team. The plethora of plaques and banners hanging around Carlson Pool in the middle school are a testament to that.
But the programs would not be where they are today if not for the contributions of hall of fame coach Jerry Carlson, who founded the boys swimming team in 1961 and coached it for 46 years. He also founded the town’s swim club in 1975 and could often be seen in his usual seat on the pool deck during boys and girls meets.
On Feb. 29, the Hutchinson swimming community mourned the loss of this legend, who died at the age of 85.
7. Stephenson makes snowmobile history
Blaine Stephenson has been driving snowmobiles for almost as long as he can remember. He’s racked up wins, trophies and championships in a career that’s spanned two decades, and he’s had to overcome devastating injuries along the way.
This past winter, the 24-year-old Hutchinson native made history again by winning his third World Championship Snowmobile Derby victory in Eagle River, Wisconsin, the first driver to ever achieve the feat.
6. Swimming title streak snapped
When it comes to section competition, Hutchinson’s girls swimming and diving team has been the team to beat for more than a decade.
For 13 straight years the Tigersharks were section champions. That’s as long as some of their youngest swimmers this year have been alive. But like all good things, Hutchinson’s streak of consecutive titles came to an end this fall as Delano finally took down the Tigersharks in section competition.
Hutchinson didn’t go away completely empty-handed, though. The team crowned seven individual champions, including Grace Hanson, Hailey Farrell, Madilyn Gehrke and two relay teams. Best of all, the young team will be returning mostly intact for the 2021 season and looking to start a new streak of titles.
5. Softball plays state game at home
It’s not often a team gets to play for a state championship. It’s even rarer when that game is played on the team’s home field. But a group of Hutchinson softball players did just that this past August.
After the Crow River Fusion softball team had played its way to the 18U state championship final in Mankato, rain washed out the game and the remainder of the tournament was canceled.
Not wanting to end the season on such a soggy note, coach Raquel Bushman reached out to the other team in the championship, which happened to be from Norwood Young America, and arranged for the championship game to be played at Hutchinson’s Riverside Park. She even received blessings for the game from the USA Softball Minnesota commissioner, who shipped out the medals that would have been awarded in Mankato.
Although the local team ended up losing 6-3 to Norwood Young America, the experience of playing a packed state championship game at home was worth the effort.
4. Hutch soccer joins Glencoe-Silver Lake
Hutchinson boys and girls soccer looked a lot different this year, and it wasn’t because of COVID-19.
After years of discussing the possibility of a co-op between Hutchinson and Glencoe-Silver Lake soccer teams, the idea was finally approved and put into action this fall. The hope of the co-op was to bring stabilization to both the boys and girls teams, which had been seeing less participation and forcing younger girls to play up at levels they may not have been prepared for. With the new co-op, the hope is that Hutchinson/GSL will be able to field middle school, junior varsity and varsity teams.
Although things were different this fall due to COVID-19, the first year of the co-op seemed a success as both the boys and girls teams played as well or better as they have during past seasons.
3. Tiger anglers fish at nationals
Hutchinson High School’s bass fishing team is only three years old, but it’s already making waves after a pair of Tigers qualified for the national tournament this past October.
GianCarlo Fumagalli and his partner Tyler Karg earned a spot in the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Championship during the 2019-20 school year by placing well at state. Unfortunately Karg could not make the trip, so his teammate Jay Rickertsen joined Fumagalli at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee, where the championship was held.
The two Tigers competed against more than 200 teams from around the country, and although they missed their goal of top-12 place, they trip has made them hungry to return.
2. Hutchinson has championship fever
Usually if Hutchinson has one team win a section championship in a season, it’s reason alone to celebrate. But during the 2019-20 winter season, the Tigers had lots of reasons to cheer as they won four section titles and sent five teams to state competition, plus several individual titles and state qualifiers.
It started with the girls hockey team, which won its first section title since 2015. The girls didn’t stop there, though. They went on to finish 2-1 at state, beating Willmar and South St. Paul to earn the program’s first state consolation championship ever.
Not wanting to be outdone, Hutchinson’s boys team took down their rivals in Litchfield to win the team’s first section title since 2009. That’s a long wait, but it wasn’t nothing compared to how long the Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart wrestling team had to wait.
The Tiger grapplers defeated St. Peter to win their first section title since 2003, and they also went on to win the consolation championship. Individually, Hutch also had four wrestlers qualify for state and three placed as high as fifth.
Over in the pool, the Tigersharks boys swimming and diving team kept the winning going, claiming its first section title since 2009 and having an individual qualify for state in every event.
Lastly, the Hutchinson Showstoppers dance team may not have won its section, but it came close with a third-place high kick performance to qualify for state for the seventh time in nine years. At state they finished 11th overall.
It was a ton of winning last winter, more than enough to keep the Leader’s sports reporter racking up miles on his drives to the Twin Cities.
1. A rollercoaster sports season
What story could possibly have been bigger than four section championships and five state qualifiers? COVID-19, of course.
As we celebrated the successes of Hutchinson athletes during the winter season and looked forward to spring, little did we know how much our lives were about to be interrupted. As word of the coronavirus hitting the U.S. spread, along with the virus itself, Gov. Tim Walz took action with his shelter-in-place order.
There was no telling how long the restrictions would last, and as athletes around the state waited to begin practicing, it gradually became evident that there would be no sports in spring 2020.
COVID-19 has disrupted almost every part of our lives this past year, and the same must be said of our sports seasons. Even as the 2020-21 school year started, there were serious questions of whether or not there would be a fall sports season. At one point volleyball and football were going to be played in the spring, and then that quickly changed in October. And then when COVID-19 cases began to spike again, those seasons were cut short in November.
It’s been an up-and-down ride for high school athletes, some didn’t even get to play their final years in high school. At this point we still don’t know when the 2020-21 winter season will begin.
It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to ask young people to make these kinds of sacrifices, but one thing we’ve heard repeatedly from coaches is how well the kids have handled the uncertainty.
We’re learning many lessons during this time in our lives, one of which is not to underestimate the resiliency of our young people. And that was the top sports story of 2020.