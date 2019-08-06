Former Hutchinson track and field coach Chris Jensen took second place in both the shot put and discus this past weekend when he competed in the 30-34 division of the State Games of America, in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Jensen’s peak shot put throw was 10.27 meters, or about 33 2/3 feet, edging third place by 0.4 meters. The first-place throw was 13.13 meters, or about 43 feet.
His best discus throw was 31.26 meters, or approximately 102 1/2 feet, beating third place by 1.12 meters. The first-place distance was 34.77 meters, or about 114 feet.
— Ryan Kastenschmidt