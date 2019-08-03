An expanded trophy case may soon be on Chris Jensen’s wish list. This weekend, Jensen is embarking on the State Games of America in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he hopes to defend his gold medal accomplishment from 2017 and add to his medal count.
“Obviously, you’d think that since you won it the previous time you’d want to do it again,” Jensen said. “My goal is always to just bring medals back, and then if I can do something about it, get higher medals.”
Jensen qualified in the shot put and discus at the games thanks to his performance in 2017, where he earned gold in the shot put and bronze in the discus. The State Games of America is a bi-annual national Olympic-style event that compiles athletes of all ages who compete in dozens of sports and activities.
This is the sixth edition in which Jensen has participated. The Games have taken him to Colorado Springs, Colorado; San Diego, California; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Grand Rapids,Michigan.
“I don’t know why, I just love doing it,” he said. “It’s fun to go state to state, travel. It’s nice. And just the passion of it. You see all the amateur baseball guys, it’s kind of like that. They’re not star athletes, but if you enjoy doing it, might as well keep doing it ‘til you can’t.”
He has earned five bronze medals and one gold medal for his efforts at the Games, including his first-place finish in the men’s shot put 30-34 division in 2017 with a toss of 11.91 meters, or approximately 39 feet. He placed third in the discus that year with a toss of 34.21 meters, or approximately 112 1/4 feet.
With the Games approaching, he has found himself practicing almost every day to prepare. Jensen, a former Hutchinson track and field throwing coach, has had several past Hutch athletes join him for these training sessions, including Zach Synstelien, who participated in the last Games. Even with years of coaching experience, Jensen sometimes finds it hard to practice what he preaches.
“You can coach the perfect technique all day long, but doing it is a whole ‘nother thing,” he said. “I can look at you and say this, this, this, but you put me in there, it doesn’t mean I’m going to be perfect at it.”
The Hutchinson native, who lives in Meeker County south of Darwin, was a thrower in high school and competed at the amateur level for more than a decade. Jensen still finds parts of his technique that need fixing.
“It changes all the time, so there’s plenty of technique corrections, plenty of this, this, this to work on,” he said. “You’ve got to hit the right spots every time, and it’s hard to do. I always feel something and I always have to work on it.”
While his shot put performance was better than his discus in the last Games, Jensen thinks based on practice performance, that may change this year.
“My shot isn’t going as well as it used to. … You can lift all you want, but as you get older it gets harder,” he said. “So (shot put) is a little down more than I want, but I think the last week or so of disc has been going much better than I expected. This year might be a disc year.”
Jensen competes in the discus on Saturday morning and returns to compete in the shot put Sunday. Even though his flight home doesn’t leave until Monday night, he was unsure of any sight-seeing he might do with Washington, D.C., one of the closest tourist destinations, still a four-hour drive away.
While he may not take a grand tour of our nation’s capital, Jensen will be content to bring back a couple hard-earned souvenirs from his trip.
“In Nebraska I didn’t win anything, so that was not a fun drive home,” he said. “I just want to bring (home) medals.”